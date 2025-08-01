The rainy season in Nigeria doesn't just come with cooler temperatures; it also comes with unexpected downpours, power outages, slippery roads, soggy shoes, and frizzy hair. However, if you're properly prepared, the season doesn't have to get in the way of your beauty routine or comfort. We’ve rounded up 7 must-have, budget-friendly items that can keep your hair protected, skin glowing, gadgets safe, and your mood sane through the rainy months . Whether you’re dodging puddles in Lagos traffic or surviving yet another PHCN blackout, these essentials will have your back. Let’s unpack your rainy season survival kit.

1. Satin-Lined Shower Cap

Rainy season humidity is an enemy of a fresh blowout or silk-pressed hair. However, going out with a satin-lined shower cap can be the game-changer. The satin lining keeps your strands from drying out or frizzing, and the outer layer repels water. Unlike plastic caps that tug at your edges or trap heat, satin-lined caps are gentler on natural hair, braids, wigs, and silk presses. So even if the rain pours down while you're out and about getting things done, your hair stays together. Price: ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

2. Lip Balm with SPF

The rain may cause things to cool down, but don't be fooled, wind and humidity can dry out your lips in a flash, so you need an SPF-containing lip balm. It hydrates, rescues your lips from the sun (UV rays still seep in during the rain), and leaves your pout soft and kissable. Opt for balms with ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or hyaluronic acid, and make sure "SPF" is somewhere on the packaging. Keep one in your purse, car, and jacket pocket because ashy lips are not something to go about with. Price: ₦3,200. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4

3. Waterproof Slides or Jelly Sandals

If you've ever lost a shoe to a surprise flood previously, you already know why these are essential. Waterproof jelly sandals or slides are the rainy season version of white sneakers, easy to clean, durable, and cute enough to wear for a casual day out. They also dry fast, will not soak up water, and enable you to stride confidently without any slipping. Whether you're heading to the market or dashing across a soggy parking lot, waterproof shoes will save you the stress of cleaning messy shoes. Price: ₦7,400. Where to Buy: Shop Skit Store

4. Ziploc Bags or Waterproof Pouches

Rain can ruin a phone in seconds, especially when you’re fumbling for it inside a drenched tote bag. That’s why Ziploc bags or waterproof pouches are clutch. Toss your electronics, receipts, and even small cosmetics inside before heading out. They’re also great for keeping snacks dry in your bag (because rainy days and hunger pangs always find each other). Look for reusable versions with zippers or velcro seals to add extra water resistance. They may not look like much, but they’re the cheapest insurance policy during the rainy season. Price: ₦2,993.99 Where to Buy: Shop Addide

5. Disinfectant or Hand Sanitiser

Rainy season equals more mud, germs, and questionable puddles than usual. From wet naira notes to touching keke seats, hand sanitisers and disinfectants are your first line of defence. Pick one with at least 60% alcohol and a pleasant scent. Better still, pick skin-soothing options with aloe vera or tea tree oil, so your hands won't dry out. Place a small bottle in your bag, car, or beside your bedside. Price: ₦2,450 Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

6. Power Bank

The sound of rain is peaceful, until PHCN strikes and you’re stuck with a dead phone and no fan. A reliable power bank is no longer a luxury; it’s a survival tool. The Oraimo power bank is long-lasting and capable of charging multiple devices at once. Whether you’re working remotely, stuck in traffic, or trying to catch up on Netflix during a blackout, a good power bank keeps your gadgets alive and your stress levels low. Price: ₦35,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo

7. Compact Hand or Face Towel

Carrying a small towel is one of the small things that can make a big difference. It enables you to wipe off sudden raindrops, wipe your hands, or dry your seat in public vehicles. Go for very absorbent cotton or microfiber that dries quickly and doesn't retain odour. Keep one in your bag, especially if you wear glasses, because rain spots on glasses might affect your vision. It's also wonderful for cleaning up sweat when the humidity kicks in after a rainstorm. Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop E'sorae Home