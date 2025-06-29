5 Fashion Items You Must Not Wear Outdoors in Rainy Season

Rainy season in Nigeria is not for the faint-hearted. One minute you're vibing to your playlist , and the next, you're dodging potholes filled with muddy water. If you're unlucky, your outfit might betray you in public: soaked shoes, stained skirts, see-through tops. It’s not about looking stylish at this point; it’s survival. This article is for you if you’ve ever stepped out looking like a whole snack, only for rain to humble you before noon. Here are five fashion items you must not wear outdoors during the rainy season in Nigeria , and what you should wear instead.

1. White or Light-Coloured Clothes

This one is number one for a reason. Wearing white clothes in the rainy season is inviting drama into your life. Think about it: the gutters are overflowing, the streets are muddy, and okadas are splashing anyhow. One splash and your crisp white trousers are gone. Even worse, white and light-coloured clothes become see-through when wet. Imagine being stuck in the rain; now everyone can see your underwear. You’ll end up holding your bag in front of you like a human shield. Rainy-season fashion in Nigeria should always prioritise practicality. Leave your whites for dry weather and opt for darker colours or bold prints to hide stains better. Better options: Dark denim, patterned shirts, and Ankara prints.

2. Floor-Length Trousers and Maxi Dresses

We know maxi dresses and wide-leg trousers are comfy and stylish, but they’re not your friends in the rain. Wearing floor-length outfits during the rainy season is an easy way to drag half the street home with you. They soak up water, pick up mud, and leave you walking around with heavy, wet fabric clinging to your legs. Plus, long trousers increase your chances of slipping or tripping, especially on slippery tiles or damp concrete. Shorter and tighter-fitting clothes are your best bet if you move around Lagos, Port Harcourt, or any city with flooded sidewalks. Switch it up with: Cropped trousers

3. Slippers or Open-Toe Shoes

This one is almost common sense, but people still try it. Wearing slippers during the rainy season in Nigeria is a big mistake. You’ll end up with cold, dirty feet and zero grip on wet surfaces. Apart from hygiene concerns, open-toe shoes are unsafe during rainy weather. You can slip, stub your toe, or step into water you thought was shallow but turns out to be ankle-deep. And don’t even get us started on jelly slippers that lose all traction when wet. If you commute using keke, danfo, or okada, avoid shoes that don’t protect your feet from mud, water, or impact. Smarter choices include: Rubber-soled sneakers (easy to clean, provide grip)

Waterproof boots (especially for those in flood-prone areas)

4. Suede or Leather Bags and Shoes

Suede and rain do not mix, and the same goes for leather. Wearing leather shoes or bags during the rainy season is just asking for damage. These materials absorb water easily, take forever to dry, and once they lose their texture, it’s hard to bring them back to life. Rainwater quickly ruins leather and suede items. If you own expensive leather shoes, belts, or bags, keep them indoors until the skies clear. Instead, use water-resistant or synthetic materials during the rainy season. These are easier to clean, cheaper to replace, and more durable in wet conditions. Try: Faux leather

Nylon or canvas tote bags

Rubber or silicone accessories If you must carry a stylish bag, have a small foldable nylon shopper to shield your bag when the rain suddenly starts.

5. Silk, Chiffon, and Other Lightweight Fabrics

There’s nothing cute about clingy clothes in the rain. Silk, chiffon, and similar fabrics soak quickly, cling to your skin, and dry slowly. On top of that, they become semi-transparent and may draw the kind of attention you don’t want. These fabrics may work for indoor events or dry days, but for commuting, market runs, or everyday errands, avoid wearing silk or chiffon outfits during the rainy season. They don’t offer warmth either. You’ll feel cold, wet, and uncomfortable all day. And in this kind of weather, catching a cold is easier than you think. Choose instead: Cotton blends

Light knits

Polyester with water-resistant finish

Ankara and jersey materials These options stay dry longer, are easier to wash, and still give you style points.

What You Should Wear in the Rainy Season Instead

Knowing what not to wear is one thing. But building a rainy season wardrobe in Nigeria is about preparation and style. Here are some go-to fashion items that work well in this weather: Waterproof jackets or windbreakers

Cotton t-shirts with patterns or prints

Closed shoes with a good grip

Umbrella or bucket hats

These practical pieces are still stylish enough for everyday outings, office runs, or casual hangouts. If you take public transport, always have a compact foldable umbrella or rain poncho in your bag.