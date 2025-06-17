When it comes to buying tech gadgets, it’s hard to find great quality ones that aren’t sky-high expensive. In this list, I’ve rounded up seven gadgets, from a magnetic iPhone wireless charger, noise-cancelling headphones, to a heavy-duty 20,000mAh power bank, that are excellent tech buys under ₦100k this month. These are the types of gadgets that may not look like luxury items, but they’re smart investments and will always come in handy when you least expect.

1. iPhone Wireless MagSafe Charger

If you’ve ever struggled with positioning your phone just right on a wireless charger, Apple’s MagSafe charger is here to make life easier. It uses magnets that click perfectly onto the back of your iPhone, ensuring it aligns correctly every single time. That means no more waking up to find your phone didn’t charge overnight.

It works best with the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series, but you can also use it with any iPhone from the iPhone 8 series and up, and even some AirPods cases, although you’ll miss the satisfying magnetic snap. It charges up to 15W, which is pretty fast for wireless charging. Please note that to achieve full speed, you’ll need a separate 20W USB-C power adapter. The MagSafe is way less bulky than traditional wireless chargers. Price: ₦65,000. Where To Buy: Shop It Warehouse .

2. JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

If you want great headphones that look luxurious and sound incredible, the JBL Tune 760NC is your best bet. The bass is deep, which is just right for music lovers who enjoy a full-bodied sound. They come with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), which helps block out background noise like people talking or AC humming. It might not completely mute a plane engine, but it makes commuting or working in noisy environments much easier.

They’re wireless via Bluetooth, but you also get an audio cable for direct connection if needed. The battery lasts up to 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC turned on which is more than enough for several days of listening. The only downside to this headphone is that it’s not very portable (although it folds, it’s still quite bulky), and it can feel a little tight after prolonged use. Price: ₦90,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rose Hob .

3. ZTE A35

Don’t sleep on the ZTE A35. It’s one of the best budget Android phones out right now, and it’s great for anyone who needs a reliable phone that’s still affordable. It has a massive 6.7-inch screen and it runs on Android 14 Go Edition. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, there’s enough space for your everyday apps, and it even supports 5G, which is a steal at this price. The 5000mAh battery means you can go all day without worrying about charging.

The cameras aren’t the strongest, just 5MP and 2MP at the back, and 2MP at the front, but they’re enough for video calls or casual snaps. Price: ₦93,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

4. Zealot S61 Bluetooth Speaker

If you want to take your music everywhere, the Zealot S61 is a compact Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly loud and clear sound. It runs on Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring a stable and quick connection. It also supports SD card and USB playback, meaning you can play music straight from your storage devices without a phone

The 3000mAh battery gives about 6 hours of playtime, which is decent for its size. Additionally, it features a carrying strap, making it easy to attach to your bag or bike when you’re on the go. Price: ₦20,600. Where To Buy: Revenes .

5. Anker PowerCore Select 20,000mAh Power Bank

A power bank is one of those things you don’t think about until you need it. The Anker PowerCore Select 20,000mAh is a lifesaver, especially when you’re out all day or there’s no light. It can charge an iPhone approximately 5-6 times, a Samsung phone 4+ times, or an iPad 2+ times on a single charge. It features two USB ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. With 18W PowerIQ 2.0, it charges devices faster than most basic power banks.

Despite the huge capacity, it’s compact enough to carry around, and it comes with a Micro-USB cable and a welcome guide. Price: ₦60,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tabal .

6. DuraVolt 3-in-1 Rechargeable Fan

If you live in Nigeria, a rechargeable fan is such a great investment. The DuraVolt 16-inch fan stands out because it is 3-in-1. It works with electricity, charges with a solar panel, and can be used with DC or USB power. That’s multiple backup options when the power’s out.

It features five fan speed settings, operates for 4 to 35 hours depending on the selected speed, and includes a remote control. You also get LED lights, which can be used at night during power outages. It’s tall, adjustable, and sturdy. It also has overcharge and over-discharge protection, so the battery lasts longer. Price: ₦77,000. Where To Buy: Shop Konga .

7. Oraimo FreePods 4

Oraimo continues to dominate the budget tech space, and the FreePods 4 are a strong contender for best earbuds under ₦40k. With deep bass, touch controls, and up to 8.5 hours of playtime (plus 27 extra hours in the case), they are excellent for daily use. Price: ₦36,900. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo .