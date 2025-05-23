If there's one thing I can never seem to remember restocking, it's my deodorant . Not that I don't apply it regularly, but I can never remember to replace it before it gets finished. One day it's available, the next it’s me turning the bottom like I am attempting to light a fire, only to see that it has been empty for days. That’s why I had doubts and hopes when I discovered a crystal deodorant that costs only ₦5,000 and promises to last throughout the year.

Let’s face it, between spontaneous errands, a string of back-to-back meetings, or just a regular city drive, you want to be assured that your deodorant has your back. That’s why you don’t hesitate spending a bit, ₦10k , ₦15k, maybe even more , just to get your hands on one that leaves you dry, odourless, and unbothered.

Say hello to the Biyou Crystal Deodorant. It’s no glamorous perfume, no supermodel endorsement, but one effective little stick of Potassium Alum. It keeps odour at bay all day, won’t mark your clothing, and is gentle on even the most delicate skin. And it’s natural, harmless, and surprisingly long-lasting. Plus, it spares me the monthly "oh no, I forgot to buy deodorant again" panic? Great!

If you’re tired of splurging on short-lived roll-ons or sprays that barely last a month, this crystal might just change your underarm game forever.

What Is the Biyou Crystal Deodorant?

The Biyou Crystal Deodorant contains 100% natural mineral salt, Potassium Alum , a pure salt derived from natural origins with antibacterial properties. Unlike your regular deodorant that masks odour with fragrance or blocks pores with aluminium and artificial ingredients, the crystal creates an unnoticed layer of salt that inhibits bacteria, the leading cause of body odour, from growing in the first place. In simple terms: no bacteria = no smell.

Why Potassium Alum Works So Well

So, why is Potassium Alum the hero ingredient in this sorcery ₦5k deodorant? It’s all about addressing the source of body odour, bacteria. Body odour isn’t caused by sweat. It’s bacteria on your skin that break down the sweat and produce odour. Potassium Alum forms an unseen salt shield on your skin that inhibits bacteria from reproducing, without clogging pores like conventional antiperspirants.

In contrast to aluminium-based deodorants, which plug up your sweat glands and interfere with your body’s natural detox process, Potassium Alum lets your skin breathe freely but remains smell-free. That is, no toxins being trapped, no irritation, and absolutely no weird waxy residue under your arms.

Even better? It’s naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, so it’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. This makes it ideal for people who’ve experienced itching, redness, or dark patches from mainstream deodorants. You’re not just keeping odour at bay but improving your underarm health. When you add to that the one-year shelf life and low price tag, it’s no wonder this crystal is a cult favourite. It's not a deodorant; however, it's a wellness boost in stick form.

Why This ₦5,000 Deodorant Is a Game-Changer

1. Ridiculously Long-Lasting Here's the shocking surprise: a single 60g stick of the Biyou Crystal Deodorant lasts for as much as a whole year with daily use. That's correct, ₦5,000 for 12 months of freshness. Let's do some basic math: ₦5,000 ÷ 365 days = approximately ₦13.70/day Now compare that with regular deodorant (₦3,000 per month): ₦3,000 x 12 = ₦36,000/year You’re essentially saving ₦31,000 annually, without compromising on results. I’ve used mine for 3 months now and it is still as it was when I got it.

2. No Harsh Chemicals Most deodorants on the market contain aluminium chlorohydrate, parabens, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances, all of which can irritate your skin or mess with your body’s natural processes. The Biyou Crystal Deodorant contains just one ingredient: mineral salt. That’s it. No fluff. No fillers. This makes it ideal for: Sensitive skin

People with eczema or allergies

Teenagers are just starting to use deodorants

Anyone looking to switch to a more cleaner skincare regimen

3. Zero White Marks or Stains We've all experienced it: wearing your best blacktop only to find your deodorant has left annoying white marks. With the Biyou Crystal, this no longer needs to be the case. It goes on clear and dries instantly, leaving no residue, stain, or sticky feeling.

4. It's Odourless Do you know that some deodorants have an overwhelming smell? The one that screams “I’m trying too hard”? Yea, the Biyou Crystal does none of that. It’s completely fragrance-free so that it won't clash with your perfume or body spray. You stay fresh without smelling that synthesised bouquet scent.

5. Travel-Friendly and Unisex The compact, solid stick shape means: No spills

No issues

No bulk It’s perfect for travel, gym bags, or even everyday purses. And it’s gender-neutral, so both men and women can use it without hesitation.

How to Use the Biyou Crystal Deodorant

Using it is as easy as brushing your teeth: Moisturise the tip of the stick lightly (or apply directly after showering when your underarms are still damp). Rub it in a circular motion under your arms for a few seconds.

Let it air dry before dressing.

Who Should Use It?

The Biyou Crystal Deodorant is perfect for: Those wanting to transition to natural skincare

Frugal shoppers who don’t want to be repeatedly repurchasing deodorant on a monthly cycle

Minimalists who prefer simple, effective products

New deodorant wearers or teenagers

Anyone with allergy or sensitive skin Price: ₦5,000 Where to Buy: Shop Biyou