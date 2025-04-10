Best Long-Lasting Stick Deodorants for Men Under ₦10,000

I think it’s general knowledge and hygiene at this point that we should all be using deodorants not just to control sweat, but to reduce the chances of developing an unpleasant body odour during the day. It’s such an essential part of grooming because you can’t be looking sweet or sharp, dressed to the nines, only to smell like you’ve been doing manual labour in the sun all day. The maths simply isn’t mathing.

Personally, I’ve found that stick deodorants tend to last longer than deodorant sprays. Something about the way they grip the skin and stay put makes them a trusted favourite, especially for guys who are active, on-the-go, or sweat a little more than usual.

So, when you’re heading to work, the gym, or a date night (because smelling nice is also part of the attraction, hello), here are some of the best long-lasting stick deodorants for men you can get in Nigeria that are all under ₦10,000.

1. Old Spice Fresh High Endurance Deodorant Stick

Old Spice is pretty much a classic at this point. The High Endurance Fresh version does exactly what the name promises: endurance. The scent is clean and sporty without being overpowering, and it holds up well even on busy, sweaty days. It’s great for guys who want to smell fresh but not like they just walked out of a fragrance ad. Plus, it applies smoothly without that annoying white residue or wet sticky feeling. Price: $16. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Active Sport Deodorant Stick

This is another one of my favourites because it uses baking soda to absorb sweat and fight odour-causing bacteria. Baking soda (or sodium bicarbonate) works like a natural odour neutraliser. It masks bad smells, helps absorb sweat, and kills the bacteria that causes body odour in the first place. That’s why deodorants with baking soda tend to keep you feeling fresh for longer, even when you’re sweating buckets.

I tried the unscented version, but there are fragranced options, too. It goes smoothly, doesn’t leave greasy stains on clothes (bless!), and even holds up during long commuting hours in Lagos traffic. It may not keep you bone-dry like aluminium antiperspirants, but for a natural-ish option, its odour control is top-tier. Additionally, because baking soda is slightly abrasive and alkaline, some people with sensitive underarms might experience irritation, dryness, or even darkening with continuous use. If you notice any itching or discomfort, it might be a sign to switch to a baking soda-free option. Price: $5.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Degree Motion Sense Antiperspirant Stick

Now this is for the heavy sweaters, gym bros, and guys constantly on the move. Degree’s Motion Sense technology is designed to respond to movement by releasing bursts of freshness throughout the day.

It claims 72-hour protection and while I wouldn’t personally push it that far without a shower, I will say the clean laundry scent will genuinely last you a full day of commuting, working, and even Lagos traffic stress. Price: $7.29. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Cosmo Whitening Roll-On Active Sport

Technically, it is a roll-on, but it is too good not to mention. If you’re worried about dark underarms from shaving or friction, this Cosmo Whitening Roll-On might be worth considering. It promises up to 48 hours of protection from sweat and odour while brightening the underarm area over time. It’s perfect for men who like to keep things fresh and even-toned. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Hfc Skincare .

5. Dr Teal’s Aluminium-Free Elderberry and Vitamin D Deodorant Stick

Dr Teal's is a great choice for more natural or skin-friendly options. It’s packed with magnesium, baking soda, arrowroot powder, and nourishing oils like coconut and jojoba. The scent is light and fruity, with a clean finish, and it doesn’t irritate the skin (perfect for sensitive pits). It won’t stop you from sweating entirely, but it does a brilliant job keeping you fresh. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics .

6. Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

If there’s one thing Dove gets right every single time, it’s how gentle their products feel on the skin, and their Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Stick is no different. This is one of those safe deodorants you don’t have to think too much about because it just gets the job done without drama. It’s especially great for guys who want to stay dry and odour-free but hate when their deodorant leaves white marks all over their dark clothes (because nothing ruins your drip like white streaks on a black shirt).

True to its name, Dove Invisible Dry applies smoothly, dries quickly, and doesn’t transfer onto clothes, even tight-fitting T-shirts or vests. It also gets bonus points for being enriched with Dove’s signature moisturising cream, so it doesn’t leave your underarms feeling dry or rough which is a major win if you shave your pits or just generally deal with sensitive skin. Price: ₦7,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

7. AXE Tobacco and Amber Deodorant Stick

Now, if you love your deodorant to double as a subtle fragrance moment, AXE Tobacco & Amber Deodorant Stick is a serious contender. This isn’t your typical overly youthful, in-your-face AXE body spray vibe. The Tobacco and Amber scent feels more grown, warm, and almost sensual, like a woody, spicy cologne but toned down enough for everyday wear.

Scent-wise, it leans masculine without being overpowering. It stays pretty close to the skin but lasts all day, especially if you’re not sweating excessively. Performance-wise, it does a good job at keeping odour at bay for about 6-8 hours, which is pretty solid for a deodorant stick that isn’t technically an antiperspirant (meaning it won’t stop you from sweating, but it’ll keep you from smelling funky). Price: ₦4,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .