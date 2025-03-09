7 Best Vitamin E Oils That Can Help Fade Body Scars

Vitamin E oil has become popular for people looking to improve their skin’s texture and appearance due to its skin-healing and moisturizing properties. As a girl who doesn’t gatekeep, I’m here to introduce you to top-rated Vitamin E oils available in Nigeria, explain how they work, and share tips on using them effectively.

Whether you’re dealing with old scars or recent blemishes, you will find the best Vitamin E oil for your skin.

7 Best Vitamin E Oils That Help Fade Body Scars

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that nourishes skin without leaving a greasy residue. It’s a multifunctional product designed to improve the appearance of scars, target stretch marks, and even uneven skin tone.

Packed with nourishing ingredients like Vitamins E and A, PurCellin Oil, and plant extracts such as lavender and chamomile, Bio-Oil helps even skin tone while keeping it hydrated. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and dry skin, and is essential to any skincare routine.

A user replied to a Vitamin E oil’s review on YouTube , "I've been using this since 2018 when the 200ml was 1,200 naira, and I've been stuck. It improved the stretch marks I had coming out then; I have had no new stretch marks since now, no single stretch mark during and after pregnancy. It's a good one, though the price now is cutthroat.” Video

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Price & Where to Shop:

2. Dr Organic Vitamin E Scar & Stretch Mark Bath Oil

Dr. Organic Vitamin E Oil provides deep moisturization, helping to improve skin elasticity and overall texture. Its nourishing formula combines natural oils that work with Vitamin E to hydrate and protect the skin. Gentle and soothing, it is suitable for sensitive skin, making it an excellent choice for those with delicate skin types.



Shop Supermart. Price: ₦7,500

3. Sky Organics Vitamin E Oil

This oil is made with botanical oils such as Jojoba and rosehip oils to add extra nourishment and healing properties. This oil is effective for both recent and older scars.

Where to Buy: Shop iHerb Price: ₦21,131.

4. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Vitamin E Scar Serum

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Vitamin E Scar Serum combines five powerful ingredients to support skin repair and help reduce the appearance of scars. It is formulated to fade marks from surgery, injuries, burns, stretch marks, C-sections, cuts, scrapes, and insect bites.

Shop Teeka4 . Price: ₦10,200

5. Jason Natural Vitamin E Antioxidant Body Oil

This oil helps neutralize free radicals that can damage the skin, protecting it against environmental stressors. Its natural blend of nourishing carrier oils locks in moisture and softens skin, giving it a smooth and glowing appearance throughout the day.

The oil is suitable for use all over the body. It can be applied directly to dry areas or mixed into your favourite lotion for added hydration. It is formulated with Vitamin E and a blend of five essential oils, including almond, apricot, avocado, sunflower, and wheat germ oils, to target dry spots while promoting a silky, smooth, revitalized complexion.



Shop Perfect Trust Beauty Price: ₦10,500

6. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist is a lightweight, fast-absorbing oil that hydrates and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and radiant. Enriched with oat and jojoba oil, it helps to lock in moisture, soothe dryness, and improve skin texture. Its non-greasy formula is perfect for daily use, providing long-lasting hydration while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.

7. Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula

Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula is a sheer, lightweight oil that instantly hydrates and softens the skin without feeling greasy. Infused with sesame oil, it absorbs quickly to lock in moisture, leaving the skin smooth, radiant, and silky to the touch. Its delicate formula is perfect for daily use and works well for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin.

Where to Buy: Shop BuyBetter Price: ₦22,500

How Does Vitamin E Work for Scars?

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant known to neutralize free radicals—unstable molecules that can damage skin cells and hinder healing. When applied, vitamin E oil penetrates the skin to support skin cell repair and regeneration.

Here’s how it may help reduce scars:

Antioxidant Protection: Vitamin E helps protect skin cells from free radicals and provides smoother, more effective healing.



Supports collagen production: Collagen is key to skin structure and elasticity. Vitamin E may help promote collagen formation, leading to improved skin texture.

Anti-inflammatory Effects: Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce redness and irritation around scars.



Moisturizing Benefits: By sealing in moisture, vitamin E oil keeps the skin hydrated, which is essential for healing and reducing the appearance of scars.

While many swear by the benefits of Vitamin E Oil , a well-known study by Baumann and Spencer (1999) found that topical vitamin E did not improve scar appearance—in fact, 90% of patients experienced no benefit, and 33% developed contact dermatitis.

At the same time, reviews on platforms like Medical News Today and Healthline also highlight that while some users report positive effects, the overall scientific evidence remains inconsistent. If you’re new to Vitamin E treatments, consult a dermatologist before incorporating any new product into your routine.

How to Choose the Best Vitamin E Oil for Scars

Consider these key factors when choosing vitamin E oil for your body scar: Purity and Composition: Look for products that list pure vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) without unnecessary additives. Some formulations mix vitamin E with other beneficial ingredients like plant extracts or additional antioxidants.



Skin Type Compatibility: If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, opt for formulations that have been dermatologically tested. Always perform a patch test to avoid potential irritation.

Application Form: Vitamin E is available as an oil, in capsules that can be punctured to extract the oil or as part of creams and serums. For scar treatment, a pure oil might offer the best concentration, while creams can be more convenient for daily use.

How to Use Vitamin E Oil for Best Results

For optimal results, it’s important to follow a consistent skincare routine. Here’s a simple guide to help you incorporate vitamin E oil into your routine:

Cleanse: Start by gently washing your body and pat dry with a clean towel. Patch Test: Apply a small drop of vitamin E oil to a discreet area of your skin to test for any allergic reaction. Wait 24 hours to ensure there’s no irritation. Application: If the patch test is successful, apply a few drops of vitamin E oil directly to the scar using clean fingertips. Gently massage the oil into the skin using circular motions.

Frequency: For best results, use the oil twice daily—once in the morning and once before bed. Consistency is key; visible improvements typically require regular use for several weeks or months. Sun Protection: Vitamin E can help with skin repair, but sun exposure may worsen scars. When going outdoors, always use broad-spectrum sunscreen (at least SPF 30).

Read: 8 Sunscreens That Feel Invisible and Look Flawless Under Makeup

FAQs About Using Vitamin E Oil for Scars

Q1: How long does it take to see results when using vitamin E oil for scars?

A1: Results can vary from person to person. Consistent use for 2-3 months may lead to noticeable improvements, though some scars may require longer treatment.



Q2: Can I use vitamin E oil on my face?

A2: Yes, vitamin E oil can be used on the face. However, if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, opt for formulations with lower concentrations and always perform a patch test.

Q3: Are there any side effects associated with vitamin E oil?

A3: While many users experience positive results, some may develop contact dermatitis or irritation. If you notice any adverse reactions, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.



Q4: Can vitamin E oil be used alongside other skincare products?

A4: Absolutely. Vitamin E pairs well with vitamin C and ferulic acid, which can enhance its antioxidant benefits. However, avoid using it with retinol unless advised by a skincare professional.