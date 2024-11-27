The 8 Best Sunscreens to Wear Under Makeup

If there’s one thing dermatologists and TikTok skincare influencers all agree on, it’s the importance of wearing sunscreen. Every. Single. Day. Doesn’t matter if you’re stepping outside or staying in, sunscreen (at least SPF 30) should be your skin’s first line of defense against harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays that cause sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer. But let’s be honest: the conversation gets tricky when it comes to wearing sunscreen under makeup. Finding a sunscreen that plays nice with your foundation, concealer, and powders can feel like an impossible challenge. Some sunscreens leave a chalky white cast that throws off your makeup’s undertones, while others are oily and cause your makeup to slip and slide throughout the day. Thankfully, with the rise of lightweight, makeup-friendly SPFs, you no longer have to choose between sun protection and flawless makeup. Below are seven sunscreens that sit beautifully under foundation, bronzers, and every other makeup product you can think of.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

There’s a reason Supergoop! dominates the sunscreen market—they make SPF for literally every skin type. This Unseen sunscreen is perfect for applying underneath makeup because it doesn’t cake or peel. Its blurring effect and sheer, weightless texture make it an ideal primer.



It also has a subtle pearl-like finish, giving your skin a natural glow that pairs beautifully with makeup. Additionally, it is infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, sea lavender, and cocoa peptides to hydrate and protect the skin. Price: ₦ 50,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD’s UV Clear is a cult favourite, especially for sensitive or acne-prone skin. It’s oil-free, non-comedogenic, and packed with niacinamide, which reduces redness and calms inflammation. This sunscreen dries quickly without leaving any greasy residue, making it a great base for makeup.

Not only does it dry well without interfering with makeup, but it’s also packed with skin-loving ingredients like zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. Price: ₦65,500. Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+

This ultra-light, non-greasy sunscreen is famous for its invisible finish. It’s also packed with high UVA/UVB protection. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, this fluid layers seamlessly under makeup without clogging pores or causing irritation. It’s also perfect for those prone to stinging around the eyes. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face & Body Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 55

This oil-free sunscreen is a pharmacy favourite, providing SPF 55 broad-spectrum protection while feeling invisible on the skin. Shine-free and great for humid climates, it creates a smooth layer over your skin, making makeup application a breeze. Price: ₦25,500. Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen (SPF50+ PA++++)

Korean sunscreens are renowned for their superior protection and lightweight formulas. Round Lab's Birch Juice sunscreen is a TikTok favourite, offering a barely-there finish that sets a smooth base for makeup. This product also features the P. A (protection grade) rating, indicating a high UVA and UVB protection, essential for preventing skin damage and aging. Price: ₦12,350. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sunstick Spf 50+

This clear-stick sunscreen is a game-changer for makeup lovers. You can apply it directly over your makeup without disrupting the rest of your look. Reviewers rave about how weightless it feels, even after multiple reapplications. Personally, I consider this a holy grail sun stick for dark skin. It’s truly invisible and blends effortlessly.

I also love that it’s a roll-on, so I can reapply without using my fingers. It’s perfect for touch-ups throughout the day, the stick format makes it easy to carry in your purse for on-the-go protection. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.

Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF 30 Spray

If you dread the white cast that most sunscreens leave behind, Black Girl Sunscreen’s SPF 30 spray is the solution. (Check out these no-cast Korean sunscreens)This ultra-fine mist provides sun protection while doubling as a setting spray for makeup. Formulated with natural oils like jojoba and avocado, it doesn’t leave an oily residue. Simply spritz, let it set, and you’re ready to go.

Price: ₦13,450. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty and Skin.



Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+

This K-beauty gem has a creamy, moisturising texture that feels more like skincare than SPF. Packed with rice bran extract and probiotics, it not only protects but also nourishes and calms the skin.



Best of all, it leaves absolutely no white cast, and your makeup will glide on effortlessly over it. Furthermore, this sunscreen also contains fermented probiotics and rice bran extract which has been used as “beauty water" as far back as the 1300s during the Korean Joseon dynasty.

Price: ₦16,699. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4.