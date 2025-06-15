5 Legit Websites to Buy and Ship Tokunbo Cars at Cheap Prices

It’s not unusual to see or hear that people sometimes buy Tokunbo cars instead of brand-new ones. Tokunbo cars, which are basically second-hand or fairly used cars, are commonly used in Nigeria.



With the way inflation is going up, the prices of cars are also doubling and tripling, which means that for many, buying Tokunbo cars is not only a matter of preference, it’s also a smart financial decision.

Thankfully, the days of walking around dusty car lots and dealing with dodgy dealers are fading fast. A growing number of credible Nigerian platforms now enable users to browse, finance, and purchase Tokunbo cars completely online. From Lagos to Kano, these platforms have flexibility in payment, verified inspection reports, and doorstep delivery or pickup from verified sellers.

Here are five legit websites where you can confidently shop for Tokunbo cars at relatively cheap prices, and a guide on how to navigate them.

1. Autochek Nigeria

Website: www.autochek.africa/ng Autochek is one of the most trusted online marketplaces for used cars in Nigeria, and for good reason. The platform partners with verified dealers and offers users the ability to either make a 40% down payment or take out a car loan to pay over time. How to Navigate the Website: Visit the homepage and you’ll immediately see a wide display of vehicles available.

You can use filters to narrow your search by price range (e.g., under ₦3 million, ₦3 - 6 million, ₦6 - 10 million, and so on) or car brands (Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, etc.).

Click on a car of interest to view its details, including location, seller profile, engine specs, and photos.

To contact the seller, click the “Contact Seller” button on the car listing page.

Sign-Up Process: You can sign up using your Google account or input your full name, email address, phone number, password, and referral code.



If you opt for financing, simply follow the steps to calculate your loan terms and apply directly on the site. Autochek’s seamless process makes it easy for first-time buyers, and the financing options are great for salary earners who can’t drop millions at once.

2. Betacar

Website: www.betacar.ng Betacar takes a professional, quality-first approach to used car sales. Their Betacar-Certified, Registered Used Cars undergo rigorous inspections by company technicians, who ensure key systems, such as the engine, AC, transmission, and brakes, are in top shape. Every certified car comes with a warranty. How to Navigate the Website: Use the top search bar to filter by car manufacturer, model, year, and price.

Select a car to see its full specifications, photos, and certification status.

If you want to pay in installments, click on “Car Financing” and select a car that’s loan-eligible.

Car Financing Process: Browse and select a car. Use the loan calculator to see how much you’ll pay monthly. Click “Apply for Loan” and fill out the form. Within 10 minutes, you’ll receive an approval or rejection email. If approved, prepare and submit required documents. Visit the headquarters for a test drive and document verification. Your car will be ready for pick-up within one week of submission.

Betacar is great if you’re tired of roadside dealers and want a certified, thoroughly inspected vehicle with peace of mind.

3. Carlots

Website: www.carlots.com.ng Carlots is a simple, no-frills platform for Tokunbo and locally used cars. It doesn’t offer filters or financing options, but it does provide honest listings and direct access to sellers. How to Navigate the Website: Use the general search bar to look for your preferred car (e.g., “Toyota Corolla 2010”).

Click on any car listing to view its history, whether it’s manual or automatic, year of manufacture, and other specs.

You’ll also see seller contact information and how many cars they’ve sold on the platform.

Sign-Up Process: Register with your Google account or fill in your name, email, phone number, password, and referral code. Carlots works best for buyers who want to contact the seller directly and negotiate on their own terms. It’s basic, but it gets the job done.

4. Cars45

Website: www.cars45.com Cars45 has earned a reputation for transparency and quality assurance. Each car listing comes with a detailed inspection report covering over 200+ checkpoints. The platform supports safe transactions and in-house financing. How to Navigate the Website: Enter your state to see available cars near you.

Use filters to browse by price (₦2 million, ₦2 - 3 million, ₦3 - 4 million, etc.) and brand.

Click on a car to see details like mileage, engine size, colour, model, and whether it’s foreign or locally used. Features: Every car is inspected, and you can view a full report.

A professional Manager is assigned to help you verify details, answer questions, and negotiate.

Cars45 also assists with document verification and offers car loans to ease payment.

5. Jiji

Website: www.jiji.ng While Jiji isn’t solely focused on cars, it remains one of the most extensive marketplaces for Tokunbo cars in Nigeria, connecting you to individual sellers and dealerships nationwide. How to Navigate the Website: Use the filters on the left-hand side to select region, price range, brand, year, and condition (foreign used, brand new, local used).

Click on any listing to see a full drop-down of key features including engine specs, fuel type, and condition. Jiji doesn’t offer in-house financing or inspection services, so you’ll need to do more legwork to verify the car’s condition and negotiate directly with the seller. Still, if you’re on a tight budget and willing to shop around, Jiji is one of the best places to find true bargains.