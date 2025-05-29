10 Nigerian Foods That Help Manage Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a silent health condition that affects millions of Nigerians. Oftentimes, without any visible symptoms, it can sneak in and damage the heart, kidneys, and arteries if left unchecked. While medication is a must, what you eat every day can be just as powerful. Fortunately, Nigerian cuisine is rich in foods that are naturally high in nutrients, which can help lower blood pressure.

This article highlights some of the popular Nigerian foods that not only fill your stomach but also promote good health.

1. Garden Egg (African Eggplant)

Garden eggs are more than just a snack to eat along with groundnuts. They’re full of fibre, potassium, and antioxidants; three nutrients the heart loves. Potassium in particular counters the effects of salt, the major contributor to high blood pressure. A daily intake of garden eggs, whether raw or cooked into stews, can lead to long-term benefits. Price: ₦5,600, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Ugwu (Fluted Pumpkin Leaves)

Ugwu is among the most revered leafy greens in Nigerian cuisine, particularly in soups such as egusi and ogbono. It’s very high in magnesium, a mineral that’s known to relax blood vessels and ensure smooth circulation. Adding ugu into your diet not only helps maintain heart health. Price: ₦300, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

3. Beans

Whether Nigerian moi moi, black-eyed peas, or brown beans, legumes are a powerful tool in the fight against high blood pressure. Packed with plant protein, fibre, and potassium, beans feed a healthy heart and keep you full for longer, reducing urges to reach for salted foods. They are naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free, too. Price: ₦9,000, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

4. Unripe Plantain

Unripe plantains are not just for diabetics, but they’re also healthy for those who regularly check their blood pressure. Steamed or boiled unripe plantains contain resistant starch, fibre, and magnesium, all of which contribute to lowering blood pressure. They can be served as a side dish or blended to prepare flour to consume with swallow foods such as amala or tuwo. Price: ₦2,500, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

5. Garlic

You’ve probably used garlic to season soups and jollof rice, but do you know it contains compounds that dilate blood vessels? Allicin , the active compound in garlic, has been linked to reductions in blood pressure through increased blood flow and relaxation of arteries. Adding raw or partly cooked garlic to your foods is a cardioprotective action, especially for people with a family history of hypertension. Price: ₦550, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

6. Banana

As a naturally sweet fruit, banana makes a great snack, smoothie ingredient, or breakfast option. But aside from the taste, it's packed with potassium. The nutrient helps to flush excess sodium out of your system and keep your blood pressure level in check. Your heart will be grateful if, in the choice between plantain chips or a ripe banana, you go with the latter. Price: ₦2,000, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

7. Tiger Nuts (Aya)

Tiger nuts have been known for their fertility purpose, but they also have a role to play in cardiovascular health. With high content of magnesium, potassium, and arginine, tiger nuts soften arterial stiffness and enhance circulation. When soaked and eaten raw, sprinkled over "kunu aya," or pureed and placed in smoothies, tiger nuts are a delicious way to keep your blood pressure level balanced with nature. Price: ₦2,550, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

8. Bitter Leaf (Onugbu/Shiwaka)

Despite its flavour and name, bitter leaf is good news. It is rich in phytochemicals that have the potential to help reduce blood pressure levels and improve control over blood sugar levels. Though the taste may not be suited to everyone, pairing it with aromatic spices or mixing it with other vegetables may be enough to cut down on bitterness without losing any of its benefits. Price: ₦300, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

9. Avocado Pear

Avocados are a luxury for some, but if you can find them in season, they’re worth every bite. With heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and potassium, avocados lower blood pressure by decreasing bad cholesterol and regulating a healthy heartbeat. Eat it plain, spread it on toast, or add it to salads for a rich, healthful snack. Price: ₦1,500, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

10. Watermelon

Perfect for Nigeria's climate, watermelon is thirst-quenching and a natural provider of citrulline, an amino acid that relaxes blood vessel walls and boosts circulation. Watermelon's potassium also helps regulate body sodium levels. A few slices a day will keep you cool and your blood pressure under control. Price: ₦3,200, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

Lifestyle Tip: Keep an Eye on the Salt

Even with the healthiest food on your plate, excessive salt can nullify your efforts. The majority of Nigerians spice their dishes with bouillon cubes or additional seasoning salt that can increase blood pressure. Attempt to replace natural spices like ginger, garlic, scent leaf, or locust beans (iru) for keeping flavour high and sodium low.