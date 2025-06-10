Best Smart Devices to Monitor Your High Blood Pressure

If you have high blood pressure , tracking it at home is more than a good, occasional thing; it’s essential. Health professionals recommend home monitoring for anyone with hypertension , not just to check if treatments are working but also to help confirm your diagnosis over time. Even if you haven’t been diagnosed with high blood pressure, it’s smart to be proactive about your health, especially if you’re pregnant , over 35, or have a family history of heart conditions. Since blood pressure naturally fluctuates throughout the day, having a reliable device at home makes it easier to catch changes early and stay in control. While some smartwatches and fitness bands offer blood pressure tracking, they’re not considered accurate enough for medical monitoring. This list focuses on clinically validated digital monitors, especially upper-arm cuffs recommended by doctors. That said, home monitoring isn’t a replacement for regular doctor visits, and you should never stop taking prescribed medication based on at-home readings alone. But with the right smart device, you can track your progress, spot trends, and have more informed conversations with your doctor, all from your bedroom.

1. Omron BP Monitor Evolv

If you want something portable and medically trusted, the Omron Evolv is worth every naira. It’s made by Omron, a doctor-recommended brand globally, and offers clinically accurate readings in a compact, all-in-one design. That means no tangled tubes or wires. Just wrap it around your upper arm and press start. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled, syncing your readings to the OMRON Connect app to track trends over time or share them with your doctor or family. You don’t need a smartphone to use it, but the app adds convenience. The cuff fits various arm sizes (9 - 17), making it ideal for most users. Price: ₦310,950

Where to get it: Healthace .

2. Withings BPM Connect

It’s clinically validated, developed in collaboration with top cardiologists, and follows global standards for accuracy. This means your systolic and diastolic readings are easy to get and trustworthy enough to share with your doctor. The setup is simple. You only need to download the Withings app, which is available on iOS and Android. After that, you only need one button to operate the device. The LED display is minimal and easy to read, with colour-coded indicators that help you quickly understand your results without trying to decode complex screens. Design-wise, travel-friendly. You can generate and export complete reports via the app, too, perfect for medical checkups or remote consultations. Price: ₦292,724

Where to get it: Ubuy .

3. Omron Platinum

If you’re serious about tracking your blood pressure and screening for AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), the Omron Platinum is a standout choice. The AFib Screening Technology is a feature that lets you detect signs of irregular heart rhythm with a single reading. It also offers storage for up to 200 readings (100 per user), making it ideal for couples or people managing long-term hypertension. Unlike the wireless Evolv model, the Platinum features a more traditional design, complete with a separate cuff and tabletop monitor. It may not be as portable, but it makes up for it with a high-contrast, backlit screen that’s easy to read in any lighting. Additionally, it connects to the OMRON Connect app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track trends and share results with your doctor. If AFib runs in your family or you want deeper insights into heart health beyond pressure numbers, consider this. Price: ₦206,619

Where to get it: Ubuy

4. iHealth Track

If you’re looking for something simple, smart, and budget-friendly, the iHealth Track offers easy one-button operation and a colour-coded display that makes understanding your blood pressure much easier. It stores up to 99 readings on the device, but pairing it with the free iHealth MyVitals app gives you unlimited tracking, trend history, and easy report sharing with your doctor. It’s great for beginners or anyone seeking reliable readings without stress. The large screen and traffic light indicators make it perfect for older users or those monitoring their BP at home for the first time. Price: ₦96,819

Where to get it: Ubuy

5. Xiaomi Andon Smart BP Monitor

It stores up to 120 readings and offers Bluetooth connectivity to sync your data to the Mi Home app and track your progress over time. If you’re already in the Xiaomi ecosystem, this one fits seamlessly. It is ideal for everyday home use and budget-friendly as well. Price: ₦45,000

Where to get it: Clinicaid

How to Use a Home Blood Pressure Monitor