9 Dr Teal’s Products That Will Give You Brighter, Softer and Healthier Looking Skin

If there’s one brand that’s mastered the art of affordable luxury in the bath and body aisle, it’s Dr Teal’s. They have managed to create body care products that provide users with a spa-like experience at home, featuring formulations rooted in the therapeutic benefits of Epsom salt.

Each of their body care products feels like a mini spa treatment that will come in handy for stressed-out days, tired muscles, and skin that craves a little extra TLC. If you’re winding out after a long day or trying to get your skin back to its glowing best, there’s a Dr Teal’s product for that.

Here are nine Dr Teal’s essentials that deserve a permanent place in your pamper routine.

1. Glow & Radiance Foaming Bath with Vitamin C

This bubbly foaming body wash transforms your bath into a zesty citrus haven. It combines the brightening power of Vitamin C with the skin-softening effects of aloe vera, shea butter , and vitamin E . The orange and mandarin essential oils will not only make your skin smell delicious, but they’ll also uplift your mood and reduce fatigue, which is a common effect of citrusy scents.

The lather is rich, thanks to its sulphate-based surfactants, but it’s balanced by the addition of hydrating and soothing agents like tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E) and aloe. Consider using this body wash on Sunday evenings for baths that help prepare your skin (and mind) for the week ahead. Price: $15.24. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Soothe & Sleep Bath & Body Oil with Lavender

This soothing sleep bath and body oil from Dr. Teals is an ultra-nourishing oil that helps you drift off to sleep anytime. It is rich in plant oils like soybean, sesame, almond, and jojoba and it’s formulated to replenish your skin’s barrier while calming your senses. Lavender oil is the star of this product because it is well-known for its ability to reduce anxiety and help people achieve deeper sleep.

Use it straight on damp skin after a bath or shower to lock in moisture, or add a little to your bath for an extra treat. It will leave your skin glowy, hydrated, and soft. All of the natural oils give it a lovely glide, which you can use for a mini self-massage. It also has a scent that lingers on sheets and pyjamas for hours. It’s perfect for anyone with dry skin, or anyone suffering from sleepless nights, or who wants some de-stressing bedtime rituals. Price: $8.40. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Glow & Radiance Pure Epsom Salt Scrub with Vitamin C

This scrub is gentler than salt scrubs but still effective. It uses a combination of Epsom salt and Himalayan salt to exfoliate, while vitamin C , aloe vera, and citrus oils brighten and soften the skin. The texture is silky, and it rinses clean without leaving your skin feeling dry or stripped. It’s a great scrub for anyone with sensitive skin who still wants the benefits of a scrub without harsh abrasives. And yes, it smells like sunshine in a jar. Price: $20.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Pure Epsom Salt Therapeutic Soak

This product is like THE ultimate classic solution for sore and tired bodies. This is the heart and soul of Dr Teal’s. Made with pharmacy-grade magnesium sulphate, it’s perfect for everything from sprains and bruises to general fatigue. It dissolves quickly, leaving no gritty residue, and works within 20 minutes to ease muscle tension and reduce inflammation.

You can always keep a bag on hand for post-hike soaks or during that time of the month when everything aches. It’s fragrance-free too, so you can mix it with essential oils if you like customising your soak. Price: $4.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Aluminium-Free Deodorant with Lavender Vanilla

Finding a natural deodorant that works and smells good is tricky, but this one gets the job done. It uses Magnesium hydroxide and arrowroot powder to control odour and moisture without blocking your pores, while also using coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba soothe the underarm area.

It applies smoothly and doesn’t leave white marks on clothes. The scent is probably my most favourite thing about it. It has a baby-soft scent, reminiscent of lavender with a creamy vanilla base. Although it’s not an overpowering scent, it does keep the underarm area smelling clean. It’s baking soda-free too, which is great if your skin reacts to more alkaline formulas. If you have sensitive underarms and regular deodorants irritate them, you might want to try this one. Price: $12.94. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Sleep Foaming Bath with Melatonin, Lavender & Chamomile

If you struggle to switch off at night, this foaming bath is a must. It combines melatonin (yes, the sleep hormone) with calming lavender, chamomile, and patchouli oils to gently soothe your nerves and induce a sleepy mood. The Epsom salt base also helps to relieve muscle tension, while shea butter and aloe keep the skin soft.

The lather is generous, and the scent wraps around you like a warm blanket. You might find it most effective when paired with low lighting and a cup of herbal tea because you’ll be yawning before you step out of the tub. And if you’re an insomniac like me, an overthinker, or a night owl, consider trying this foaming bath. Price: $23.48. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Relax & Relief Bath & Body Oil with Eucalyptus & Spearmint

This product is a minty-fresh body oil that helps revive tired muscles. It’ll be your body care saviour after a long day at work or an intense gym session. Eucalyptus and spearmint oils are naturally stimulating, helping to open up the sinuses while easing muscle tension.

There’s also a slight cooling sensation when applied which you’ll love, and it pairs well with a hot bath if you want to double down on the relaxation. Grab this bottle when you feel any slight muscle fatigue, congestion, or for post-leg-day recovery. Price: ₦8,300. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

8. Shea Sugar Scrub with Citrus, Vitamin C & Essential Oils

Formulated with skin-loving oils and natural sugar crystals, this scrub smells like a citrus garden in full bloom. The formula includes vitamin C for brightening, shea butter for deep moisture, and a mix of plant oils; coconut, almond, and avocado to nourish your skin as you exfoliate.

It’s gritty enough to clear off dead skin but it also melts into an oil once massaged in. You can use this before shaving to get the smoothest glide possible. If you have dry skin that usually gets irritated with typical body scrubs, this one won’t give your skin that same effect. Instead, it’ll hydrate and soothe your skin in the process. Price: ₦11,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

9. Restore & Replenish Pink Himalayan Salt Scrub

This scrub uses fine and coarse salts (Himalayan, Epsom, and Dead Sea) with salicylic acid to gently purify the skin. It’s a great body scrub if you’re prone to body breakouts or have bumpy arms from keratosis pilaris. It also uses kaolin clay to help draw out impurities, while oils like jojoba and coconut keep the skin soft and hydrated.

It’s slightly more invigorating than the sugar scrubs, which makes it perfect for mornings or after workouts. Price: ₦11,650. Where To Buy: Shop Sonavine Beauty .

Right about now, I think you should understand better why I introduced the brand as one that makes body care products with a very spa, zen-like, and therapeutic approach. Dr Teal’s has built its reputation on quality ingredients and affordable self-care rituals.