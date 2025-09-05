Almost every girl I know carries around at least two lip glosses in her bag or purse as she moves around. The relationship between a girl and her lip gloss is one of the longest-lasting relationships you’ll ever see. It’s far more loyal than any skincare product that can be swapped out once something new comes along. Lip gloss, on the other hand, is like that one friend you can’t live without.

Lip gloss has always been a thing, from the early 2000s tube gloss era (remember those flavoured, sticky ones we used to buy in secondary school?) to the modern formulas we see now. Lip gloss has managed to remain a beauty essential. The shiny and plump look it gives the lips, and the fact that it instantly makes you look put together without too much effort, is the reason why it’ll always be a beloved beauty item.

Now, while lip glosses from celebrity makeup brands like the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb by Rihanna, Rhode Lip Peptide by Hailey Bieber, or r.e.m. beauty glosses by Ariana Grande look tempting, they are expensive and not the easiest to find in Nigeria.

Nigerian beauty brands are doing an amazing job making quality glosses that are affordable, accessible, and just as good (sometimes even better) than these foreign brands. You can also get them in your local beauty shop or order online without the stress of international shipping.

Here are seven Nigerian lip gloss brands you can buy for under ₦5,000.

1. Zaron Cosmetics XOXO Sheer Lip Gloss – Sweet 16

Zaron is one of those Nigerian brands that everybody knows. Their products are everywhere, and that is because they do exactly what they’re advertised for. The XOXO Sheer Lip Gloss in Sweet 16 is a bright pink gloss that gives your lips a subtle but noticeable pop of colour.

It’s lightweight, not sticky, and can be used by both teenagers and adults. The small size makes it easy to throw in your handbag, and the applicator is one of those soft ones that spreads product evenly without you dragging on your lips. It’s the kind of gloss you use when you want your lips to look juicy but not over the top.

2. Zikel Cosmetics Matte Lip Gloss

If you’re into nude and neutral lip shades, Zikel has a Matte Lip Gloss collection with shades you’ll love. Their matte lip gloss collection comes in six shades; all within the brown, nude, and chocolate family. These are the colours that look stunning on dark skin girls.

They're the type of glosses you wear when you want to look like you put in effort without really doing much. Plus, because it’s matte but still glossy (yes, that’s a thing), it doesn’t make your lips look dry or flat. For under ₦5,000, you can even buy two or three shades to mix and match. You can use a darker shade as your lip liner, and a nude shade as the lip gloss.

3. Adventure AD Lip Gloss

Now, this one is for my babes who like variety. Adventure AD Lip Gloss is available in 13 different shades, including clear, chocolate brown, red, nude, pink, and even orange. Basically, whatever your vibe is for the day, there’s a shade to match.

They sell for just ₦1,500 to ₦2,000, which is almost unbelievable because they’re well-pigmented and don’t have a tacky texture. It’s the kind of gloss you can buy multiples of without feeling guilty. Honestly, if you like collecting glosses, you can start from these Adventure Glosses.

4. Shine On Cosmetics – Dusk Delight Lip Gloss

This small Nigerian brand has blown up on TikTok several times because of how good their glosses are. The Dusk Delight gloss is one of their bestsellers, and it’s easy to see why. First of all, it smells like biscuits, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself licking your lips more than usual.

It’s also made with vitamin E oil, which helps to keep your lips soft and hydrated. Vitamin E is basically like a moisturiser for your lips as it prevents them from cracking or looking dry. On top of that, the gloss has gold shimmer particles in it, which makes your lips sparkle and gives you main character energy. Shimmer lip glosses tend to be eye-catching and a serious compliment getter.

5. Blossom Makeup Moisturizing Gloss

If you grew up in the 90s or 2000s, this one will give you nostalgia. Blossom’s moisturising gloss comes in a tube just like the old-school type that you squeeze directly onto your lips. They didn’t just stop at packaging, though; they offer over 10 shades and flavours, including Coral, Hot Chocolate, Peach, Mulberry, and Watermelon.

Each one gives a nice shine while keeping your lips moisturised. The flavoured twist makes them playful and takes you right back to those secondary school days when tube gloss was everything.

6. Vee Beauty Thirsty Lip Gloss

The name alone already tells you this gloss is all about hydration. The Thirsty Lip Gloss comes in eight shades, from red (Kathryn) to lilac (Soft Lilac), to clear, gold, and pink. And let me tell you, the shades look exactly like what you see in the tube. No false advertising here.

These glosses are long-lasting, shiny, and will survive hours of talking, eating, and sipping drinks. If you’ve ever wanted a red gloss that’s bold like lipstick but softer and shinier, the Kathryn shade is the shade to get. Price: 4,500. Shop: Girlz Korner .

7. Avour Sparkling Mirror Lip Gloss

Last but not least, we have Avour Cosmetics. This brand is the definition of “affordable but good.” Their Sparkling Mirror Gloss comes in 15 shades, all with shimmer. This means that you’re getting an extra sparkle that takes your lip look from basic to eye-catching in seconds.

If you ask any Nigerian makeup artist what affordable brand they always have in their kit, chances are Avour will come up. These glosses layer well over lipsticks, but they’re also stunning on their own. Price: 4,500. Shop: Girlz Korner .

Let’s Talk Lip Combos

Now here’s where things get interesting. Most girls don’t just wear gloss alone. What they do is create lip combos, which is basically the art of pairing a lip liner with a lip gloss (or lipstick). This is how you get that perfect Instagram pout everyone loves. Here’s how it works: You line your lips with a darker shade of lip liner (usually a brown or maroon).

Then you fill in the centre with a lighter gloss.

Blend them, and boom, your lips look fuller, juicier, and more defined. Lip combos also let you customise your look. If you want a natural everyday vibe, try a brown liner with a nude gloss. If you want something bold for a night out, use a red liner with a red gloss.

Two Lip Liners Worth Checking Out

1. Omari Code Lip Definer

This one is smooth and creamy, so you don’t get that scratchy, dry feeling old lip liners used to give. It comes in shades like Gingerbread (light to medium tones), Hickory (medium to dark tones), and Rich Brown (for deeper skin tones). A little goes a long way, and blending it out is easy due to its creamy texture.

2. Didi Beauty Pout Power Retractable Lip Liner

This one is twistable, which means no sharpening headaches. It also comes with a built-in sharpener in case you like precise lines. The shades include Maroon, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Truffle, Rouge, and Eggplant. The formula is creamy, smudge-proof, and long-lasting, so your combo stays flawless all day.

Lip gloss will always be that one makeup item every girl treasures. Luckily, Nigerian brands are making it easy to keep our lips shiny without spending a fortune. With options like Zaron, Zikel, Adventure, Shine On, Blossom, Vee Beauty, and Avour, there’s really no excuse not to have at least two glosses in your bag.