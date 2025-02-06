5 Nigerian Skincare Brands You Need to Know

The beauty industry is thriving like never before. In 2023, the global beauty and personal care market was valued at $571.10 billion and is projected to hit $663.89 billion by 2027. Skincare, in particular, is leading the charge, with more consumers prioritising self-care, skin health, and ingredient-conscious beauty.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have further fuelled this obsession by making skincare trends go viral overnight. Some trends you should have seen once or twice online span clean girl aesthetic, glazed donut, slugging, snail mucin, ice facials, retinol sandwiching, skin cycling...I can go on and on.

But while Korean beauty (K-beauty) and Western skincare brands have been dominating the market for so long, Nigerian beauty brands are stepping up and proving that they too deserve a seat at the table.

With new and fresh skincare formulations, locally sourced ingredients, and an understanding of melanin-rich skin, these brands are changing the narrative. I would like to say that those days of “Egyptian white” soaps and lotions are long gone, but they are not. Fortunately, we are making good progress in leaving that phase behind.

If you’ve been sleeping on homegrown skincare brands, it’s time to wake up. If you haven’t already, it’s time to familiarise yourself with these five standout Nigerian skincare brands that prove that you don’t need to look beyond our borders for effective, high-quality skincare.

Arami Essentials

If you love your skincare routine to be equal parts effective and aesthetically pleasing, Arami Essentials is for you. ‘Arami’ is a Yoruba word that translates to ‘my body’ in English. The brand has a minimalistic, serene, earthy aesthetic that reflects in their packaging. Arami has mastered the art of ‘less is more’. The brand focuses on clean, natural ingredients, with hero products like the Glow Oil (a body oil made with shea oil and baobab) and the Onyx Polish, a black soap scrub that’s basically a skin detox in a jar.

Each time you want to refresh your eyes and look at calming images, just visit their Instagram page. Their aesthetic consists of muted tones, calming neutrals, and a sense of understated luxury. Arami makes skincare feel like a ritual; one that leaves your skin soft, hydrated, and glowing like you just stepped off a beach in Zanzibar.

Dang! Beauty

Owned by Tobi Ayeni, aka Diary of a Naija Girl, Dang! Beauty is for those who like their skincare routine with a dose of personality. The name alone sets the tone. It’s bold, fun, and unapologetic. But beyond the playful branding, this brand means business. Dang! Beauty serves up hardworking, multitasking products that simplify skincare while still delivering results. Ever heard of the skincare trend, dopamine beauty? That is exactly what Dang! Beauty serves.

They have bright, fun, and playful skincare products, especially their packaging, and they have gained traction as more people embrace skincare as a mood booster. From their Vitamin C Serum that gives dull skin a wake-up call to their Snail Secretion Filtrate Repair Face Cream that keeps your skin plump and happy, their formulations are designed for real Nigerian skin concerns. Also, they have a fragrance line with reed diffusers, scented candles, home sprays, body mists, and perfumes for the frag heads.

Amila Naturals

If you love clean beauty with a touch of indulgence, Amila Naturals is about to become your new obsession. This plant-based skincare brand is all about gentle, effective formulas that cater to sensitive and melanin-rich skin. Their ingredient list reads like a beauty lover’s dream: aloe vera, niacinamide, shea butter, and botanical extracts, all carefully chosen to nourish and restore your skin. One of their star products is their Buttr’up Duo which is a two-product combo package with their whipped Shea Butter and Shea body oil. Two products that provide intense moisturisation.

Additionally, their Amila Lip Oil deserves a mention because of its promise of ”lasting longer than the average lip balm and working long after application.” It contains jojoba oil, camellia, and vitamin E. With an aesthetic that’s equal parts modern and earthy, Amila Naturals proves that ‘natural’ doesn’t have to mean boring.

Blue Poppy

When it comes to skincare, the battle between harsh, quick-fix solutions and gentle, long-term care is real. But Blue Poppy, a Nigerian clean beauty brand, has made it clear where they stand. Founded by two sisters with completely different skin types but a shared love for skincare, Blue Poppy was born out of frustration with trial-and-error routines. They created effective, science-backed skincare that prioritises barrier repair, hydration, and skin health.

Blue Poppy is also a clean beauty brand. That means all their products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. They have a B2B Cleanser that is a sensitive-skin-approved cleanser infused with beta-glucan, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide.

They also have two sheet masks; Morning Glory and Bluebell that work to provide hydration and treat breakouts respectively. Plus, their biodegradable sheet masks show they care about the environment just as much as your skin.

Uncover Skincare

Uncover Skincare built its brand on science, education, and accessibility. Interestingly, Uncover also helps their customers understand their skin, make informed choices, and embrace routines that actually work. They have a one-on-one skin consultation with a licensed esthetician for ₦5,000 and the duration of 30 minutes. This is such a great advantage because booking a session with dermatologists these days costs an arm and a leg.

Product wise, Uncover has brought the magic of sheet masks, serums, and gentle yet potent formulas to the Nigerian beauty scene. Their Brightening Sheet Mask (infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid) is great for instant hydration, while their Green Tea Revitalising Serum keeps your skin barrier strong and healthy. With a fun, modern aesthetic and a commitment to research-driven skincare, Uncover is here to prove that Nigerian skin deserves the best of both worlds.