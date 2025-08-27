When it comes to gourmand perfumes, there’s always one that claims the crown for “best vanilla,” “best chocolate,” or “best milky scent.” But what exactly are gourmand perfumes? Simply put, they’re fragrances that smell good enough to eat, with notes of vanilla, caramel, honey, chocolate, and spices that make you smell like a walking dessert. If you love sweet, edible-smelling perfumes, you’re definitely in gourmand territory. Lattafa , a Middle Eastern brand that’s been winning hearts for making affordable, high-quality perfumes that not only smell good, but also last long. They’ve got something for every nose: from bold ouds to airy florals, and plenty of addictive gourmands. Today, we’re talking about two of their most hyped sweet treats: Her Confession and Eclaire. One smells creamy and milky , the other is caramel-vanilla heaven. But which one deserves a spot on your shelf? Let’s find out.

1. Packaging and First Impressions

Her Confession by Lattafa

Bottle :



Her Confession is nothing short of a statement piece. The bottle is white with metallic and gold accents at the sides and base, but the real showstopper is the cap, which is a sculpted bust of a woman that looks like it belongs in an art gallery. Glossy white with golden highlights, together with a geometric golden neck.



Packaging:

The box is elegant with its textured, leather-like white surface with wavy patterns. It has a circular, golden-rimmed window with a bust inside that makes unboxing it an experience. Inside the lid, you’ll find a poetic inscription:



”I must confess, the impact you leave on me is like no other… My confession is true, and it is for you, the queen of flowers, Jasmine.” High drama, but in the best way.

Eclaire by Lattafa

Bottle :



Eclaire keeps things chic with a glossy beige rectangular bottle, softened at the edges, and dripping (literally) in molten gold accents at the top and base. The square cap continues the molten theme that gives the whole design an opulent, dessert-like look.



Packaging:



The beige box mirrors the bottle's molten-gold drip design and textured finish, with embossed gold lettering adding to the sophisticated look. It's definitely a display-worthy piece for your vanity.

2. Scent Profile

Lataffa Her Confession

Top Notes: Mystikal, cinnamon.



Middle Notes: Tuberose, mahonial, jasmine, frankincense.



Base Notes: Musk, tonka bean, vanilla. Upon spraying Her Confession, you’ll first smell something like a creamy cinnamon latte: warm, smooth, and comforting, but it quickly blossoms into a floral bouquet with jasmine and tuberose. I envision a mature, working-class woman wearing this perfume. The sweetness from the tonka bean and vanilla stays present throughout, balanced by soft musk, so it never becomes overly sweet. Her Confession smells the kind of scent you’d expect from a much pricier brand. Many compare it to Blanche Bête (another cult favourite vanilla perfume), and honestly, it’s almost a dupe, minus the sharpness in the opening. If Blanche Bête is your high-end signature but you don’t want to splurge, Her Confession is an affordable alternative. It’s milky, vanilla-rich, and tonka-heavy, with just enough floral punch to feel elegant. A word of caution is that you have to go easy on the sprays because if you overdo it, the creamy-floral combo can get overwhelming.

Lataffa Eclaire

Top Notes: Caramel, milk, sugar.



Middle Notes: Honey, white blossoms.



Base Notes: Vanilla, praline, musk. If Her Confession is a cinnamon latte, Eclaire is a caramel-dipped pastry straight from the bakery. It opens with a hit of caramel, sugar, and creamy milk that is sweet, cozy, and slightly nutty thanks to the praline in the base. Some noses pick up an unlisted coconut note that gives it an extra tropical twist. It’s not as complex as the honey and florals barely peek through, but who cares when you smell this edible? The scent trail is also heavenly. You can layer it with other musky or woody perfumes to balance the sweetness, and you’ll turn heads.

3. Longevity & Projection

Which lasts longer on skin and clothes?

Both are impressive, lasting 7 hours on skin and even longer on clothes. Her Confession edges ahead slightly with its 12-hour staying power.

Which one projects more (fills the room) vs stays intimate?

Eclaire is the louder one here, as it’ll announce you before you enter the room. Her Confession, while strong, leans more intimate after the first hour, which makes it better for close encounters.

Who Should Buy Which Lataffa?

Her Confession

For the bold, confident girlies who love a creamy, floral twist on their gourmand. This is a perfume for night outs, special dinners, or when you want to smell expensive like a madam.

Eclaire

For the sweet, romantic soft-life babes who want to smell like a caramel treat. It’s the perfume you’ll reach for when going on brunch dates, cosy movie nights, and intimate dinner parties.