Perfume isn't merely a spritz of fragrance; it's a statement, a silent introduction, and usually, an expression of personality. Celebrities , both on the red carpet and in their daily Instagram selfies, know the power of scent as they know the power of fashion . Like their music, films, or public personas, their perfumes convey a great deal.

But what if you could wear the same perfumes that evoke Beyoncé’s power, Rihanna's sexiness , or Taylor Swift’s imagination? We’ve matched six iconic celebrities with their signature scents, each as unforgettable as the celebrity who wears them. These aren’t just perfumes; they’re personalities in a bottle, waiting to mix with yours.

1. Beyoncé & Angel's Share by Kilian

There are not many stars who command the stage like Beyoncé, a shining example of power, grace, and timeless style. Her choice of Angel's Share by Kilian is fitting. This amber vanilla unisex fragrance opens with the rich, intoxicating note of cognac, a dramatic entrance that only Queen Bey herself could pull off.

As it dries, tonka bean and cinnamon weave a sensual rhythm, and sandalwood and vanilla follow like the last note of a ballad. Like Beyoncé’s songs, Angel’s Share is a synthesis of strength and vulnerability, sophistication and intimacy. Talk about luxury in a bottle.

2. Veekee James & Lazy Sunday Morning by Maison Martin Margiela

Veekee James is famous for her impeccable style and for making everyday glam seem effortless. So it is no surprise that one of her signature perfumes is Lazy Sunday Morning by Maison Martin Margiela, a scent that radiates effortless sophistication.

This woody musk floral fragrance is the equivalent of fresh white sheets and sunlight piercing through the blinds. With lily-of-the-valley and pear top notes, a rose and orange blossom heart, and a soft white musk and patchouli base, it's as understated as it is timeless. For Veekee, whose feminine hand is both potent and understated, this scent is the perfect mirror image; sophisticated, soothing, but never invisible.

3. Taylor Swift & Santal Blush by Tom Ford

Taylor Swift is a storyteller, and she always blends poetry and boldness in equal measure. Her signature fragrance, Santal Blush by Tom Ford, is no exception: it’s a multi-layered narrative in a bottle. It begins with a spicy mix of cinnamon, fenugreek, and carrot seeds that pulls you in like the first line of a Swift lyric.

The heart blooms with jasmine and rose, evoking her romantic sensibility, while the sandalwood and oud base anchors it in depth and maturity, like the evolution from “Fearless” to “Folklore." Santal Blush is mysterious, intimate, and lasting. Just like Taylor, it’s impossible to forget once you’ve experienced it.

4. Uche Montana & Swedish Leather

Bold, unapologetic, and commanding, Uche Montana’s personality is mirrored in Swedish Leather, a daring extrait de parfum. This scent is not for the faint-hearted. With top notes of saffron, incense, and sage, it opens with fire and confidence. The leather and violet heart notes tell of toughness leavened with creativity, while oud, tobacco, and sandalwood in the base whisper power and seduction.

It's a fragrance that demands attention, like Uche's captivating presence on screen. If luxury had a sibling, this would be it: an olfactory leather jacket for unapologetic rebels. Price: ₦808,937.50. Where to Buy: Shop Seinde Signature

5. Rihanna & Love Don't Be Shy by Kilian

Rihanna is known for her love of beauty products and scent, which is second nature to her, given her status. Fans and fellow celebrities can’t help but remark about how incredible she smells. Her secret? Love Don't Be Shy by Kilian. This perfume is sweet, playful, and seductive, just like the Fenty queen herself. With orange blossom, honeysuckle, and rose at its heart, and a velvety base of sugar, vanilla, and caramel, it's a dessert for the senses.

Don't let its sweetness deceive you, though; like Rihanna, it has an undertone of seduction and empowerment. The moment you wear it, you'll understand why no one can get enough of how amazing she smells. It's a cult classic, just like her.

6. Sharon Ooja & Rouge by Pierre Balmain

Radiant, fiery, charismatic, Sharon Ooja is everything Rouge by Pierre Balmain in a package of tall goodness. In its red bottle that's unapologetically bold, Rouge is glamorous, a lot like Sharon's on-screen charisma and off-screen elegance. The fragrance itself is a fruity floral work of art. Lily, Georgywood, and Moraea Ciliata form a bouquet that’s both fresh and addictive, while a woody base anchors it with elegance.

With inspiration from the glamour of stardom, Rouge is like a love letter to the spotlight, something Sharon wears so naturally. This is not just a fragrance; it's an aura, that finishing touch that leaves everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"

Perfume is personal, but it’s also aspirational. When celebrities choose their signature scents, they’re not just choosing a fragrance; they’re conveying something about themselves. Whether it's Beyoncé's bold Angel’s Share or Rihanna’s sweet and sensual Love Don’t Be Shy, each of these perfumes speaks to the celebrity behind it.