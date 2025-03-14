Buhari copyist MC Tagwaye dumps APC, joins SDP

Popular Nigerian comedian and politician Obinna Simon, also known as MC Tagwaye, has announced his exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post on his official X and Facebook accounts on Friday, March 14, 2025, Tagwaye said he had dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The entertainer-cum-politician said he arrived at the decision after months of intense consultations and introspection.

He further explained that his decision was born out of his conviction that the ruling party has deviated from its original ideals and has shunned commitment to the welfare and progress of Nigerians.

"After months of intense consultation and introspection, I, Obinna Simon, AKA MC Tagwaye, have made the bold decision to resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP),” he wrote partly.

“This decisive move is born out of my deep-seated conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals and is no longer committed to the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people.

"The party’s glaring lack of a reward system for loyal members, its gerontocratic leadership structure, and its policies that perpetuate hardship on low-income earners have collectively sounded the death knell on my membership.”

MC Tagwaye highlights APC's shortcomings

He claimed that the APC's internal democracy has been atrociously compromised, with a few power brokers paddling the party's affairs with total disregard for the voices and aspirations of the majority.

He said, “In stark contrast, the SDP has emerged as a beacon of hope, with its unwavering commitment to the youth, internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

“The party’s vision for a new Nigeria, where the welfare and progress of all citizens are paramount, resonates deeply with me.”

Tagwaye announced that he had formally submitted his resignation letter to his APC ward chairman, marking the end of his association with the party.

“I am excited to join the SDP and contribute to the party’s mission to build a better Nigeria for all.

“I urge all Nigerians who share my vision to join me on this journey. Together, we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation,“ he added.

MC Tagwaye became a popular comedian who mimicked former President Muhammadu Buhari's speeches and mannerisms.

His defection comes barely a day after Buhari dissociated himself from a purported plan to leave the ruling party, stressing that he remains a committed member.