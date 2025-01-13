2027: SDP chairman breaks silence on rumoured alliance with Atiku, El-Rufai

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has categorically denied the possibility of a 2027 political alliance with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai or allies of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics Today, Gabam asserted that SDP focuses on strengthening its structures and offering credible alternatives to Nigerians.

“There’s no alliance with anyone,” Gabam declared.

“As chairman, I have not engaged in discussions about alliances. Our focus is on reviewing strategies from 2024 and building a dynamic, inclusive platform.”

SDP chairman questions Tinubu's style of governance

Gabam expressed deep concerns about governance under President Bola Tinubu, citing rising living costs , food insecurity, and transportation challenges as critical issues.

“The cost of living is unbearable,” he said. “Nigerians are paying more for electricity, food, and transportation while being told the economy is improving. These contradictions are deeply concerning.”

The SDP chairman criticised the President’s reliance on advisors who, he alleged, fail to provide an accurate picture of the nation’s struggles.

“Leaders must have their ears to the ground. Waiting for filtered reports risks ignoring real issues on the streets,” Gabam added.

SDP accuses Tinubu's govt of political intimidation

Gabam also revealed allegations of political intimidation, sharing that his security details were withdrawn without explanation.

“It’s alarming that state instruments are used to intimidate critics,” he said.

SDP chairman reveals relationship status with El-Rufai

Addressing Nasir El-Rufai's political presence, Gabam acknowledged El-Rufai’s influence but clarified that there is no political alignment.

“El-Rufai is a major force, but my relationship with him is personal, not political. Some magnify his presence to create unnecessary controversy,” he explained.

The SDP chairman criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and urged Nigerians to demand transparency and accountability.

“The weaknesses of PDP and APC are evident. SDP’s responsibility is to create a competitive, transparent platform where Nigerians feel empowered to aspire and thrive,” he stated.

As the 2027 elections approach, Gabam reaffirmed SDP’s commitment to addressing issues that matter to Nigerians.