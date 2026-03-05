Age verification required
“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says
In a video that circulated on X on Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026, Reverend Ezekiel was seen criticising the Islamic religion, calling “Allah” a blood-sucking demon, saying that it is the religion’s followers who chant “Allahu Akbar” before killing innocent Christians. In his words, “We refuse to be Islamic, we will never bow down to Allah. Allah is a demon, that is why when Allah wants to suck blood, he tells his members to chant “Allahu Akbar” before they embark on killings, so that Allah will suck blood.”
“We Will Never Bow Down To Allah Or Convert To Islam. All@h Is a Bloodsucking Demon. Thats Why His Members Chant Allahu Akbar Before Sl@ughtering Innocent Christian’s And Embark On K!llings.”— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 3, 2026
~ Rev Ezekiel Dachomo says
pic.twitter.com/zrUIGr9M62
Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo is a Nigerian Reverend Christian pastor, human rights activist, and preacher in Plateau State.
He is best known for his outspoken activism on behalf of Christian communities that have suffered violence in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt region, and his criticisms of the Nigerian government and security agencies.
The video attracted different reactions from Nigerians on X:
It is a great injustice to us for a Christian religious leader, that Pastor Ezekiel, to refer to our Creator as a “bloodsucking demon” (A’uzubillah). Such a statement is extremely offensive and the highest forms of provocation against the beliefs of billions of Muslims. For…— Bashir Ahmad, OON (@BashirAhmaad) March 4, 2026
Muslims are not forcing anyone to convert forcefully in this country to the best of my knowledge, nor is it mandatory to bow down before Allah.— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 3, 2026
Again, bandits chant the "Allahu Akbar" before and after k'lling or attacking their victims, regardless of who and where the incident… pic.twitter.com/s7ngcOxsTK