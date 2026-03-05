Advertisement

“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 07:44 - 05 March 2026
Rev Ezekiel's video on X, where he calls Allah a blood-sucking video, garners reactions from netizens. See what people are saying.
Advertisement

In a video that circulated on X on Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026, Reverend Ezekiel was seen criticising the Islamic religion, calling “Allah” a blood-sucking demon, saying that it is the religion’s followers who chant “Allahu Akbar” before killing innocent Christians. In his words, “We refuse to be Islamic, we will never bow down to Allah. Allah is a demon, that is why when Allah wants to suck blood, he tells his members to chant “Allahu Akbar” before they embark on killings, so that Allah will suck blood.”

Advertisement

Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo is a Nigerian Reverend Christian pastor, human rights activist, and preacher in Plateau State.

He is best known for his outspoken activism on behalf of Christian communities that have suffered violence in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt region, and his criticisms of the Nigerian government and security agencies.

READ ALSO: Do2dtun Defends Adekunle Gold And Simi From Online Bullies

Advertisement

The video attracted different reactions from Nigerians on X:

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Obasanjo, 89, Dismisses Fake Death Letter: 'I Dey Kampe'
News
05.03.2026
Obasanjo, 89, Dismisses Fake Death Letter: 'I Dey Kampe'
“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says
Trending
05.03.2026
“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says
Before Your SIM Is Recycled, You’ll Get a 14-Day Alert — NCC Moves to Fight Fraud
News
05.03.2026
Before Your SIM Is Recycled, You’ll Get a 14-Day Alert — NCC Moves to Fight Fraud
Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams to Appear on Angélique Kidjo’s New Album
Music
04.03.2026
Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams to Appear on Angélique Kidjo’s New Album
Cure Close to Home: Bone Marrow Transplants Now Available for Sickle Cell Patients in Nigeria
Lifestyle
04.03.2026
Cure Close to Home: Bone Marrow Transplants Now Available for Sickle Cell Patients in Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu
News
04.03.2026
Tinubu Orders Suspension of Cashless Policy Implementation at Airport Gates