“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says

In a video that circulated on X on Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026, Reverend Ezekiel was seen criticising the Islamic religion, calling “Allah” a blood-sucking demon, saying that it is the religion’s followers who chant “Allahu Akbar” before killing innocent Christians. In his words, “We refuse to be Islamic, we will never bow down to Allah. Allah is a demon, that is why when Allah wants to suck blood, he tells his members to chant “Allahu Akbar” before they embark on killings, so that Allah will suck blood.”