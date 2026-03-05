Before Your SIM Is Recycled, You’ll Get a 14-Day Alert — NCC Moves to Fight Fraud

Nigeria’s telecom regulator is moving to fix a subtle but serious problem: recycled phone numbers falling into the wrong hands.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed a rule requiring telecom operators to give subscribers at least 14 days’ notice before deactivating and recycling their SIM cards.

The idea is simple. But the reason behind it is anything but small.

Today, phone numbers are tied to almost everything, from bank accounts, fintech apps, government IDs to email verification and even social media logins. When a number goes inactive and is reassigned to someone else, the new owner could unknowingly inherit access to sensitive accounts tied to the previous user.

That’s the loophole the NCC says it wants to close.

Why the NCC Is Proposing the Change

The proposal was outlined in a consultation paper released on February 26, 2026, titled “Stakeholders Consultation Process for the Telecoms Identity Risks Management Platform".

Under the leadership of Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, the commission wants to amend Section 2.3.1 of the Quality-of-Service (QoS) Business Rules governing telecom operators.

Currently, the rule works like this:

A SIM card is considered inactive after six months without any revenue-generating activity (calls, SMS, data usage).

If inactivity continues for another six months, the number can be recycled and reassigned to another user.

In many cases, subscribers never realise their line is about to disappear.

The new proposal would force telecom operators to send alerts at least 14 days before the final churn, meaning before the number is permanently deactivated and returned to the pool.

These warnings could be sent through:

Another mobile number linked to the user

Email notifications

It’s essentially a final chance for subscribers to reactivate their line before losing it.

The Bigger Plan: A Database to Track Recycled Numbers

The notice rule is just one part of a larger system that the NCC is preparing to launch. It’s called the Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS). Once a number is deactivated or recycled, operators must upload the details to the system within seven days.

The platform will act as a centralised database tracking phone numbers that have been churned, swapped, or barred.

And the database won’t only be used by telecom companies. Institutions expected to access the verification system include:

Banks

Fintech companies

Central Bank of Nigeria

Securities and Exchange Commission

National Identity Management Commission

Security agencies

The idea is to help organisations verify whether a phone number linked to an account has changed ownership, which can prevent identity theft or financial fraud.

The NCC describes the platform as a RegTech solution — regulatory technology meant to strengthen digital identity verification and improve Know-Your-Customer (KYC) systems across sectors.

A “Parking” Option for Subscribers

There’s another interesting addition in the proposal.

Subscribers who aren’t actively using their numbers may soon be able to “park” their SIM cards for up to one year at a minimal cost.

Think of it like temporarily reserving your phone number. Instead of losing it completely due to inactivity, you can hold onto it until you’re ready to use it again.

For people who travel, switch devices frequently, or maintain backup numbers, that option could make a difference.

What Happens Next

The proposal isn’t law yet.

Under Section 58 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the NCC must first gather feedback from industry stakeholders.

Telecom operators, financial institutions, and other relevant groups have 21 days to submit comments, with the consultation period ending March 20, 2026.

After that, the commission will review the feedback before finalising the rules.