El-Rufai finally breaks silence on APC betrayal

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has addressed claims of betrayal by the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that those responsible will struggle with their conscience despite his decision to move on.

El-Rufai made the remark in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Yusuf Tukur, PhD, who accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s allies of downplaying El-Rufai’s role in their political success.

“We did what we did for God, Country, and Party, expecting nothing in return. What is unfolding is merely another life experience… We have got over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well,” El-Rufai wrote.

His statement has intensified speculations of a rift between him and the APC leadership following his unconfirmed ministerial nomination in 2023.

While El-Rufai did not mention specific names, his words suggest that senior officials in the Tinubu administration played a role in blocking his ministerial appointment.

El-Rufai was a key figure in mobilising support for Tinubu during the 2023 elections but has since expressed dissatisfaction with the APC’s political approach.

His recent remarks add to ongoing tensions within the party as questions linger over the treatment of loyalists who contributed to Tinubu’s victory.