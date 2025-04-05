We've installed CCTV on Third Mainland Bridge to prevent suicide cases - Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has explained that the Closed-Circuit Television, also known as surveillance cameras, installed on the famous Third Mainland Bridge are meant to prevent cases of suicide and illegal sand mining.

Umahi disclosed this while providing updates on his ministry's projects in Lagos State following the traffic disturbance caused by the sudden closure of the Independence Bridge during the week.

He highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Federal Government to protect the integrity of roads and bridges and broader measures to improve safety and security in the commercial capital.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Friday, April 4, 2025, the Minister stressed that the surveillance system was introduced not only to monitor security incidents but also to help prevent suicide attempts on the bridge.

He added that an examination house, from which a team consisting of police, navy, army, and local security officials will watch footage from the CCTV cameras, has been built beside the bank of the Third Mainland Bridge.

At the same time, he expressed worry over the excavation of sand under the deck of the public facility.

“We have put CCTVs down under the deck so that anybody who is excavating sand within a 10-kilometre radius will be spotted. We have built, beside the bank of the sea on Third Mainland Bridge, an examination house where we have the police, navy, army and local security," he said.

“They will all be there watching the CCTV so that anybody who is trying to take his life on the third mainland bridge, they will spot the person. With this CCTV, there will be no more excavation of sand under the deck around the pies.”

Umahi provides update on Independence Bridge

The Minister also reacted to concerns about the temporary closure and subsequent reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

He maintained that the closure, albeit done without his consultation and approval, became necessary due to a structural failure in the bridge's approach slab, which caved in due to a faulty design.

Umahi explained that the approach slab's initial construction was faulty and structurally inappropriate, noting that this led to its eventual collapse when the sand filling beneath it eroded.

He also expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, affirming that a 30-kilometre section would be ready for President Bola Tinubu's inauguration this May.

“The beginning of section one, as of today, about 15 kilometres by two carriageways on average has been achieved, and at the end of the project at Eleko where section one stopped, about 5 kilometres has been achieved.