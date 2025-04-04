Tinubu to inaugurate 30km of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway in May - Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that a 30-kilometre portion of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway will be ready for President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate by this May.

Umahi, a former Ebonyi State Governor, disclosed this while appraising the progress of work on the monumental road project during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, April 4, 2025.

He also provided updates on the contractor's progress, saying that President Tinubu will inaugurate the 30-kilometre section by May 25, 2025.

The Minister expressed delight with the quality of the contractor's work so far, jocularly comparing it to the streets of heaven.

“The beginning of section one, as of today, about 15 kilometres by two carriageways on average has been achieved, and at the end of the project at Eleko where section one stopped, about 5 kilometres has been achieved.

“So, the idea is by 25th of May 30 Kilometres continuously will be made available for Mr President to Commission from the beginning of section one down to kilometre 0 to 20,” he said.

According to Umahi, the section one of the highway runs from Victoria Island down to Lekki Seaport in Eleko area of Lagos State, adding that about 17 kilometres will be jumped because of pending issues about settlement.

The former Governor stated that he would recommend to the President that the first section of the road, which he said will be completed by the end of this year, be tolled.

He countered the narrative that the road was a legacy project, insisting that Tinubu is more investment-minded and not interested in building legacy things.

He stressed that the project's return on investment will be very high, which will benefit the Nigerian economy in the long run.