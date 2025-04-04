Traffic nightmare ends as Umahi orders immediate reopening of Lagos bridge

David Umahi, Nigeria’s minister of works, has reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos after its sudden closure sparked widespread complaints from commuters.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Friday, April 4, Umahi assured residents that permanent rehabilitation work on the bridge would commence in three weeks.

“The contractors worked overnight to ensure the bridge was ready for use,” he said.

The bridge, which connects major parts of Victoria Island, was closed on Monday for maintenance and rehabilitation.

Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, had initially announced that the closure would last until the end of May.

However, the decision led to severe traffic congestion on Wednesday, April 2, with commuters and motorists stranded for hours.

Amid growing public outcry, Umahi ordered its immediate reopening on Thursday. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu apologised to residents for the disruption caused by the closure.

"We understand the inconvenience this has caused, but the repairs are necessary," Sanwo-Olu said, noting that the bridge is one of the oldest in Nigeria and has begun to fail.

The governor also urged Lagosians to consider remote work options over the next few weeks to avoid traffic congestion as permanent repairs begin.