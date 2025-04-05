FG to begin permanent repair works on Independence Bridge in 3 weeks - Umahi

The federal government reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos on Friday, following emergency repair works that were carried out overnight.

At the re-opening, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, assured the public of the bridge’s safety and reiterated plans for permanent repairs.

The minister explained that the bridge's closure was prompted by the structural failure of its approach slab, which caved in due to a faulty design.

He said that the approach slab's initial construction was as a cantilever, which was structurally inappropriate.

“It is not supposed to be a cantilever. What we had was a free-standing approach slab, which is incorrect.

“Every approach slab must have at least one end fixed,” he said.

He said that the slab failed when the sandfill beneath it leaked, compromising its integrity and posing a serious risk.

Umahi, who described the situation as an emergency, admitted that proper procedures were not followed when announcing the closure of the bridge.

He announced plans to introduce a standardised national procedure for road and bridge closures.

He said, “Going forward, no road or bridge in Nigeria will be closed without a clearly defined process.

“Controllers must submit drone surveys, state the nature of the technical problem and solution, propose alternative routes, and publish this information to the public.”

He said that the Independence Bridge was set for redesign to ensure long-term stability.

“We have decided to re-design the project as a one-span bridge. This will eliminate the lateral head pressure on the abutment and address factors such as piling depth,” he said.

Umahi said that bridges in Lagos State, including Third Mainland, Carter and Iddo, were held by skin-friction piling, adding that they depended on the surrounding sand for stability.

According to him, any scouring or sand excavation puts the piles at risk.

He said that ongoing studies would guide further reinforcement work.

The minister added that more permanent works would commence on the Independence Bridge in three weeks after the integrity of underground piles is verified.

He also outlined a staged construction approach to minimise disruption, including splitting road works into two phases, each lasting about 21 days.

Umahi emphasised that future construction schedules would be designed for the public's convenience, with some projects carried out exclusively on weekends or at night.

He also said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be involved in traffic monitoring during the repairs.

“This is not just about engineering; it is also about communication, safety, and accountability.