“I Feel Sorry for Men with One Wife” – Ned Nwoko Has No Regrets After Marrying 4 Wives

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North, has finally opened up about his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, addressing weeks of speculation, accusations, and viral clips that set social media on fire.

The businessman and politician not only defended his controversial polygamous lifestyle but also denied claims that he had been violent towards his wife.

He made astonishing claims about the merits of multiple marriages and firmly rejected the explosive allegations of domestic violence.

In his own words, Ned painted himself as a man that has been misunderstood, while standing firmly by his tradition and choices.

“I Am Not a Violent Person” — Senator Nwoko’s Side of the Alleged Domestic Abuse Story

During Sunday’s interview, Senator Nwoko was asked about the status of his marriage with youngest wife Regina Daniels, following the disturbing video of 25-year-old Nollywood actress that went viral.

A teary clip showed the actress crying and saying she couldn’t “stand the violence anymore.” In the footage, she was heard lamenting, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my own house, I am a Queen.”

The video triggered outrage across social media, with many Nigerians accusing the lawmaker of domestic abuse. However, Senator Nwoko firmly rejected the claim, saying the story was false and that he had never raised a hand on any of his wives.

The lawmaker emphatically stated: “No, come on. You know I am not a violent person. I respect my wives and love them and my kids.”

“I Feel Sorry for Men with One Wife”

In his usual calm but confident tone, Senator Nwoko also spoke openly about being a proud polygamist, calling it both a blessing and a cultural duty.

The 64-year-old Senator expressed sympathy, or perhaps pity, for men in monogamous marriages: “I feel sorry for those who have one wife,” he said.

He argued that having multiple wives offers men greater stability and balance, using a striking, easy-to-understand analogy: “Just imagine standing on one leg — it’s difficult. But with two, three, or four, you’re more balanced. That’s the example I give.”

When the conversation turned to religion, and he was reminded that the Bible generally does not endorse the practice, Senator Nwoko quickly countered by asserting that the Old Testament is a validation for him. The Nigerian billionaire stated: “The Old Testament does. I am a man of faith. But that’s not what we are here for.”

He was then asked if he had any regrets about his multiple marriages. His response was a staunch refusal to back down: “No, I don’t have any regret. I would do the same thing again. You should marry who you want to marry,” he said.

As the saga deepens, Nigerians are left to separate fact from rumour.

What is known is that a video of Regina Daniels crying did surface online, and that Nwoko publicly denied ever being violent.

No police report, hospital record, or independent witness has confirmed any incident of physical assault.

The marital turbulence was amplified by a subsequent, decisive action from Regina Daniels herself. The actress recently took to social media to showcase a lavish new mansion.

