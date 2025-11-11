Apple x ISSEY MIYAKE Just Made the Coolest Way to Carry Your iPhone

Apple has once again blended technology with design, unveiling the iPhone Pocket, a wearable accessory created in collaboration with Japanese fashion house ISSEY MIYAKE. Unlike previous Apple accessories that focused mainly on utility, the iPhone Pocket emphasises style, craftsmanship, and personal expression.

This limited-edition release offers a new way to carry an iPhone while making a fashion statement, showcasing Apple’s continued interest in merging technology and lifestyle. The iPhone Pocket is designed to be both functional and visually striking. Constructed using a 3D-knitted textile technique, the pouch stretches to accommodate any iPhone along with a few small essentials.

Its open-weave design even allows users to see the iPhone display, meaning notifications, calls, and time can be checked without removing the device.

Two Strap Options for Versatile Wear

Apple offers two strap designs for the iPhone Pocket, providing flexibility and style. The short strap version comes in eight colours (lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black), designed for carrying by hand or attaching to a bag.

The long strap version, available in three colours, allows users to wear the pouch across the body or around the shoulder, making it a practical and stylish accessory. The combination of textile craftsmanship and Apple’s clean design language makes this accessory a refined statement piece for daily life.

Crafted in Japan, the iPhone Pocket reflects Apple’s collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE, known worldwide for minimalist, functional fashion. The partnership brings together Apple’s precision in technology and ISSEY MIYAKE’s expertise in textiles, resulting in a product that is both innovative and aesthetically sophisticated. Apple’s Design Studio and the ISSEY MIYAKE team worked closely to ensure the pouch not only functions well but also expresses timeless elegance.

The Design Philosophy Behind the iPhone Pocket

The iPhone Pocket demonstrates Apple’s commitment to minimalist design and functional elegance. ISSEY MIYAKE is renowned for its innovative textile techniques and simple yet striking fashion, and the iPhone Pocket is a clear reflection of these principles. Apple describes the product as “a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone,” highlighting its blend of technology and artistry. “Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design, Molly Anderson shared.

This collaboration marks a continuation of Apple’s interest in fashion-forward accessories. Previous ventures, such as the Hermès Apple Watch bands and Apple’s FineWoven cases, showed that Apple is increasingly investing in products that do more than serve functional purposes, they also define personal style and identity. The iPhone Pocket takes this further by creating a wearable piece that merges digital convenience with high-fashion aesthetics.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone Pocket is priced at $149.95 USD for the short strap and $229.95 USD for the long strap. It will be available beginning Friday, 14 November 2025, at select Apple Stores and online in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China, France, Italy, South Korea, and Singapore, yet. As a limited-edition item, it is expected to draw attention from both Apple enthusiasts and design aficionados.

Apple’s decision to limit availability emphasises the accessory's exclusivity. It is not simply a functional pouch; it is a carefully crafted item that bridges technology and fashion, appealing to users who value design as much as utility. This approach aligns with Apple’s broader strategy of creating products that offer both practical benefits and lifestyle appeal.

The product also signifies a trend in the tech industry where wearable devices and accessories are increasingly designed with style and lifestyle in mind, rather than purely for function. Apple has effectively positioned the iPhone Pocket as a premium, collectable accessory, reflecting a user’s taste for design, quality, and uniqueness. RELATED: Meta Will Start Monitoring Your AI Chats From December

A Wearable Statement Piece

The iPhone Pocket is a distinctive accessory that demonstrates Apple’s ability to innovate beyond traditional devices. By combining 3D-knitted textiles, thoughtful design, and functionality, Apple has created an item that lets users carry their iPhone in a stylish, expressive way.

Available from 14 November 2025, priced from $149.95 USD, the iPhone Pocket represents the convergence of technology, design, and fashion. It is a refined, wearable accessory that speaks to Apple’s growing commitment to lifestyle products, appealing to consumers who value both elegance and practicality in how they use and display their technology. For anyone following Apple’s evolution in accessories and wearable tech, the iPhone Pocket is a must-watch addition to the company’s portfolio.