Which Apple Watch Should You Buy?

One privilege of our contemporary world is access to cutting-edge technologies,, which make life easier and more enjoyable. One such technology is the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch has become popular among users of all ages, especially young people. It’s more than just a watch; it’s a smart companion that integrates health tracking, fitness monitoring, communication, and convenience into a single device.

If you decide whether to buy an Apple Watch or which model to choose, this will provide insights and key information you need to make an informed choice about your next purchase.

Understanding Apple Watch Models

Since its first release in 2015, the Apple Watch has evolved greatly. Each new version adds new features, such as better GPS and cellular connection, heart monitoring and fall detection, an always-on screen, blood oxygen tracking, stronger and bigger screens, temperature sensing, and crash detection.

There are also different types, including the SE, a more affordable option, and the Ultra, designed for extreme sports with a rugged design and long battery life. Apple is known for offering different options, each catering to the needs and budgets of different users, but usually with slight variations.

Apple Watch Series 1-3: The Early Generations

The first three generations of Apple Watch laid the foundation for what would become the world’s most popular smartwatch. They featured basic fitness tracking, notifications, and Siri integration. However, these early models are now outdated, with slower processors, no Always-On Display, and limited software support.

Series 1 & 2 introduced GPS, making them a great companion for workouts.

Series 3 improved performance and introduced cellular models, allowing users to make calls and send texts without an iPhone nearby. These models are no longer recommended, as they don’t support the latest watchOS updates and have outdated hardware.

Apple Watch Series 4-6

The Apple Watch took a significant leap forward with the Series 4, its first major redesign. It featured a larger display, thinner bezels(narrower frames), and improved speakers. The Series 4 also introduced the ECG app(to check heart health), making it one of the most advanced consumer health devices at the time.

Series 5 introduced the ‘Always-On Display’, allowing you to glance at the time and notifications without raising your wrist.

Series 6 added ‘Blood Oxygen monitoring(to check your blood oxygen level)’, a brighter Always-On Display, a faster processor, and an altimeter—software that measures altitude or how high you are above sea level. In the context of a smartwatch, an altimeter can track elevation changes, helping you monitor your progress during outdoor activities.

These models still work well but have been replaced by newer and faster versions. It’s still a great watch if you already own one, but new buyers should look at later models.

Apple Watch SE (1st & 2nd Generation)

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch with essential features without breaking the bank, the Apple Watch SE (1st & 2nd Gen) is a fantastic option. It maintains the core Apple Watch features—fitness tracking, notifications, and seamless integration with your iPhone—but at a more budget-friendly price.

Price: ₦569,000. Where to Buy: Shop iStore.

The 2nd Gen SE improved performance and added Crash Detection, which can alert emergency services in severe accidents. However, both models lack the Always-On Display and advanced health sensors found in higher-end models.

Price: ₦549,000 (Down from ₦579,000). Where to Buy: Shop iStore.

Apple Watch Series 7 & 8

With Series 7, Apple introduced a more durable display, faster charging, and a refined design with thinner bezels, making it more stylish and functional for everyday use.

Price: ₦470,000 Where to Buy: Shop Strix

The Series 8 continued this trend, adding temperature sensing for better cycle tracking and an improved Crash Detection feature. Battery life remained similar to previous models, but the Low Power Mode significantly extended usage.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest standard model, packing a serious performance boost, all thanks to the S9 chip. This makes it faster and more efficient, with improved on-device Siri processing and a brand-new double-tap gesture that allows you to interact with your watch without touching the screen.

Price: ₦699,000 (Down from ₦729,000). Where to Buy: Shop iStore.

One of the biggest upgrades over previous models is the Always-On Retina display, which is now brighter (2,000 nits)for better visibility in bright conditions. It also features advanced health tracking, including ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring, and a temperature sensor.

Battery life remains excellent at 18 hours, but it can be extended up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode. If you’re looking for an Apple Watch with great features without going overboard, the Series 9 is your best bet.

Apple Watch Ultra & Ultra 2

For those who need ultimate durability, extreme battery life, and advanced outdoor features, the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 are in a league of their own. Designed with athletes, divers, and adventurers in mind, these watches feature a 49mm titanium case, making them the largest and toughest Apple Watches to date.

Price: ₦1,849,000. Where To Buy: Shop iStore.

What sets the Ultra series apart from the Series 9?

A brighter display (3,000 nits) for better visibility in harsh sunlight.

100m water resistance, allowing them to function as dive computers.

36-hour battery life (can last up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode).

Precision dual-frequency GPS for more accurate location tracking.

A dedicated Action Button, which can be customized for workouts, shortcuts, or other quick actions.

The Ultra series isn’t for everyone—they’re bulkier and more expensive than the Series models. But this is the best Apple Watch you can get if you’re a hiker, diver, or someone who needs a watch that can handle extreme conditions.

Which Apple Watch Should You Buy?