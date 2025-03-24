'I will not be intimidated' – Senator Natasha rejects reports of Senate apology

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has refuted reports suggesting she apologised to the Nigerian Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

In a statement released on Monday, March 24, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the reports as "false and misleading," insisting she has not retracted her stance on the issue.

"The purported reports circulating that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions," she said.

The senator was suspended following a heated exchange with Senate leadership. She maintains that her removal is part of a broader effort to suppress her voice.

"It is unfortunate that some individuals are peddling falsehoods in an attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public," she added.

Natasha's message to Nigerians

Akpoti-Uduaghan further warned against misinformation, urging Nigerians to rely on verified sources for accurate statements.

"I urge the public to disregard these rumours. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent," she affirmed.

She also accused unnamed individuals of attempting to manipulate public perception and silence her.

"This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives," she declared.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to continue advocating for her constituents despite the challenges.