UPDATED: Senator Natasha handed six-month suspension from senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been handed a lengthy six-month suspension from the Senate.

The Kogi Central lawmaker stood accused of a total violation of Senate rules following her outburst against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio last month.

The pair clashed after Akpabio ordered her suspension over her objection to a change in seating arrangement.

They engaged in a shouting match after the Kogi Central lawmaker discovered that her seat had been changed without her consent.

She subsequently accused Akpabio of bullying her because she turned down his sexual advances.

Following an investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, it recommended that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan be suspended with immediate effect for six months.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imaseun, disclosed its recommendations during Thursday's plenary session.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha's office be under lock and key pending the completion of her suspension.

Also recommended was the barring of Senator Natasha from the National Assembly's premises alongside the cessation of her and her legislative aides salaries.

Senator Natasha will also be prohibited from representing the nation in any official capacity pending the completion of her suspension.

Senator Imasuen added that the Senate may review Senator Natasha's suspension if she tenders a written apology.