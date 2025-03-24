Kogi Senators clash as Natasha calls for drug tests in Senate

The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) from the Senate has ignited a fiery exchange between her and fellow Kogi lawmaker, Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West).

Karimi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defended Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, asserting that her conduct in the Senate warranted the disciplinary action.

He argued that the controversy surrounding her actions had brought embarrassment to both the Senate and Kogi State.

“All our advice to her fell on deaf ears. One can therefore not come to terms with the fact that Yahaya Bello saw this coming,” Karimi stated, referring to former Kogi State Governor Bello’s past concerns about Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suitability for the Red Chamber.

He further accused her of tarnishing Kogi State’s reputation, saying, “Senator Natasha has not only rubbished the state, but from the events happening now and what is on the ground all over the federation, Kogi is in a real mess in terms of perception.”

Karimi also claimed he had attempted to mediate before tensions between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio escalated, ultimately leading to her suspension.

In a swift rebuttal, Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed Karimi’s claims and proposed that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) conduct periodic drug tests on senators to curb what she described as "erratic legislative hallucinations."

“NDLEA needs to conduct periodic tests on senators. That singular process will save the parliament from erratic legislative hallucinations,” she stated through her media aide, Israel Arogbonlo.

Akpoti-Uduaghan cited NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa’s past advocacy for drug screenings for political aspirants and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission’s drug testing of candidates.

“By extending this practice to senators, the NDLEA can help maintain the integrity of the legislative process and prevent decisions made under the influence of substances,” she added.