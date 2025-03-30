Senator Natasha petitions IGP over alleged forged signatures in recall process

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, over alleged forgery of signatures in the recall petition against her.

The petition, submitted on Friday, challenges the authenticity of the over 250,000 signatures presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by her constituents seeking her recall.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by Victor Giwa, insists the signatures were forged and is pursuing the case in court.

“We are aware that those signatures were forged, and it is the act of APC members in Kogi State, who are desperate to remove her,” Giwa stated.

He emphasised that since forgery is a criminal offense, it falls under the jurisdiction of the police rather than INEC.

“INEC does not have the materials to examine a case of forgery. Their role is to verify if the signatures match those of the real owners.

"But we are alleging fraud, and only the police can investigate forgery,” he added.

While INEC continues the recall process with plans to verify the signatures at polling units, Giwa insists that the forgery allegations must be addressed first.

“The case is in court, and INEC is aware. This is a criminal matter, and it must be treated as such.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan VS her kinsmen: The oscillating recall process

On Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission criticised the recall petition submitted by Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituents, claiming that the petitioners did not provide a clear contact address.

According to INEC, the address given—"Okene, Kogi State"—is too vague, and only one phone number was provided instead of the required contact details for all petition representatives.

"The representatives of the petitioners did not provide their contact address, telephone number(s) and e-mail address(es) in the covering letter forwarding the petition through which they can be contacted as provided in Clause 1(f) of our Regulations and Guidelines," INEC stated.

Barely 24 hours later, the election body announced the confirmed receipt of the contact addresses, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of representatives of those who signed the petition for the recall of the embattled Senator who represents Kogi Central.