Natasha's recall process back on as INEC receives petitioners' contact address

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed receipt of the contact addresses, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of representatives of those who signed the petition for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

This comes 24 hours after the commission confirmed that it received the petition to recall Senator Natasha, but says it did not meet the “requirements” for the action to proceed.

The electoral body stated that the petitioners' representatives failed to provide their contact address, telephone number(s), and e-mail address(es) in the covering letter forwarding the petition, through which they can be contacted as provided in Clause 1 (f) of our Regulations and Guidelines.

INEC reminded the public that the recall of a senator must follow the law, including the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.

INEC confirms receipt of address, others for Natasha's recall

However, providing an update on Wednesday, Olumekun said the missing details have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Commission's Chairman dated Wednesday, 26th March 2025.

“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website,” the statement read.

The electoral body disclosed that the next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories the petitioners submitted to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Kogi Central.

Olumekun added that this process will be completed in the coming days, and the outcome, which will be made public, will determine INEC's next step.