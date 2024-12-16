Pulse List: Biggest Political Controversies of 2024 in Nigeria

The year 2024 has been marked by a series of political controversies that have captured the attention of Nigerians and the international community alike.

From heated debates in the National Assembly to disputes over government policies, these events have shaped public discourse and influenced the nation's political landscape. As Nigeria continues its journey towards democratic maturity, these controversies reveal the complexities of governance in a diverse and dynamic society.

This list delves into the five most significant political controversies of the year, highlighting their origins, the key players involved, and the ripple effects on the political climate.

Each controversy reflects the challenges faced by a nation striving to balance competing interests, uphold the rule of law, and address pressing socioeconomic issues.

1. Rivers State Crisis (Master-Protege War)

It is no news that the Rivers State crisis is Nigeria's most controversial political rift involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and ex-Governor Nyesom Wike in what would be termed a master protege war.

The two went at it when Wike alleged that his one-time protege was trying to strip him of his political standing and structure.

Things went south when mass defections from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by 27 lawmakers in Rivers State sparked widespread legal and political contention.

Under Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution, such defections require lawmakers to vacate their seats unless a national party division is evident. This breach led to calls for by-elections and underscored the fragility of Nigeria's party loyalty framework.

In October 2024, before the defection pandemic, an arson attack on the Rivers State House of Assembly added a violent edge to the state's political unrest.

The incident, perceived as a symbol of escalating tensions between political factions, highlighted the potential for violence to undermine governance.

Investigations into the attack remain ongoing, with many linking it to the broader fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

The feud reached a fever pitch when Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented a contentious budget to only four lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly. This move led to the suspension of federal revenue allocations by judicial order.

Critics argued this decision favoured factions loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, intensifying the political rift.

Calls for judicial independence and transparency dominated this dispute, with local and international stakeholders advocating constitutional adherence. As it stands, the feud is likely to continue into 2025.

2. Tax Reform Bills - Tinubu vs Northerners

The most contentious issue in Nigeria currently revolves around President Bola Tinubu's push for fiscal reforms to boost government revenue and promote equitable wealth distribution. This initiative led to the establishment of the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee in August 2023.

Taiwo Oyedele leads the committee, which is comprised of private and public sector experts. The President tasked the committee with developing a comprehensive report addressing tax reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, tax harmonisation, and revenue administration, among other priorities.

Following months of extensive consultations with stakeholders nationwide, the committee presented its recommendations, culminating in the controversial Tax Reform Bills. These four bills, transmitted to the National Assembly in September, encapsulate Nigeria's taxation and tax administration framework under distinct legislative provisions.

However, the bills have sparked significant controversy. Nineteen governors from the northern region have expressed strong opposition, joined by lawmakers from the same region in both the Senate and House of Representatives. This widespread dissent has ignited intense deliberations within the National Assembly, further deepening the divide among stakeholders.

3. Alleged Corruption in Judiciary

The Nigerian judiciary is under heightened scrutiny after revelations that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers State governor, plans to construct 40 housing units for judicial officers in Abuja.

Critics contend that this initiative could undermine judicial independence and erode public confidence in the integrity of the nation’s legal system. Adding to these concerns is the ongoing feud between Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and Wike, which has cast further doubts on the judiciary’s impartiality.

Conflicting court rulings on jurisdiction have intensified fears of political interference in legal proceedings. Wike’s announcement of the housing project has sparked additional controversy.

The FCT Minister described the initiative as part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at enhancing the welfare of judicial officers. Wike disclosed that 70% of the project’s funding, including furnishing costs, has already been secured, with construction expected to be completed within 15 months.

The controversy even got messier when human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi accused senior lawyer Afe Babalola (SAN) of procuring judgment at the Supreme Court in his 2024 book, 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.'

Farotimi has since been arrested and charged to court for defamation, an offence decriminalised in Lagos State, where the book was published.

4. Edo, Ondo State Gubernatorial election

Controversies marred the 2024 Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections, raising significant questions about the electoral process in Nigeria.

The Edo gubernatorial election, held on 21 September 2024, saw Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC declared the winner. However, allegations of malpractice surfaced, with the PDP accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias. Complaints included purported arrests of PDP members during the election period and protests at the collation centre, which disrupted the announcement of results. These events underscored longstanding challenges in Nigeria's electoral system, including claims of partisan interference and the role of the security forces during elections.

In Ondo State, the electoral climate was similarly contentious, marked by accusations of vote buying and intimidation.

Reports of financial inducements by political parties to sway voters further diminished public confidence in the process. Civil society organisations raised alarms about these practices, calling for reforms to curb such irregularities in future elections.

The recurring nature of these issues suggests a systemic problem within Nigeria's political framework, where power struggles often overshadow the voters' mandate. Addressing these challenges is vital for fostering transparent and credible elections in the future.

5. Kano State Emirship Dispute

The conflict revolves around the deposition of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the subsequent appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Kano State Governor in May 2024.

The controversy intensified when the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the Kano Emirate Council law, which a Federal High Court deemed "null and void."

Critics argue that the emirship changes are politically motivated, aiming to weaken traditional rulers perceived as oppositional. Governor

Abba Yusuf’s actions have sparked debates about the balance between political authority and the autonomy of traditional institutions.