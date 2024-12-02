FULL LIST: 6 influential opposition to Tinubu's tax reform bill

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed Tax Reform Bill has ignited a nationwide debate, drawing sharp criticism from prominent political figures, regional leaders, and advocacy groups.

Touted as a solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, the bill has faced accusations of poor timing, inadequate consultation, and potential harm to already struggling Nigerians.

Below are some of the notable figures and organisations that have raised concerns about the bill.

1. Atiku Abubakar Demands Transparency

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as a leading voice of opposition, urging the National Assembly to revisit and publish the resolutions of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“I call on the NASS to revisit and make public the resolutions of the NEC... The contents of the Bills must align with the interests of the vast majority of Nigerians,” Atiku said.

He emphasised the need for a fiscal system rooted in justice, fairness, and equity and warned against policies that exacerbate regional inequality.

2. Rabiu Kwankwaso: “Not the Right Time for Taxes”

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor, criticised the bill's timing, citing Nigeria's ongoing economic struggles.

In a strongly worded post on X, he stated, “Now is not the right time to review VAT or introduce new taxes... The government must prioritise relief for the people rather than impose additional burdens.”

Kwankwaso referenced past presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, who withdrew controversial bills in the national interest, urging Tinubu to consider a similar approach.

3. Governor Babagana Zulum Warns of Repercussions

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum highlighted Tinubu’s political influence but warned of dire consequences if the bill advances unaltered.

Speaking on Channels TV, he remarked, “If the president wants to use his power to pass the tax bill, he may have his way, but it has its consequences for the people.”

Zulum stressed the need for comprehensive dialogue, cautioning against policies that may deepen public dissatisfaction.

4. Senator Ali Ndume: “Let Nigerians Live First”

Senator Ali Ndume, known for his fiery rhetoric, argued that raising taxes amid widespread poverty is illogical.

“This tax they’re talking about... We are almost losing the middle class in Nigeria. It is either you have it or you don’t. Those in the middle are being squeezed out,” he stated.

Ndume accused the bill’s architects of setting up Tinubu for failure and criticised its potential to worsen Northern poverty.

“Tax those who can afford it. Big companies evade taxes, yet you want to squeeze ordinary Nigerians further,” he argued.

5. Northern Elders Forum: A Threat to National Unity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), led by Professor Ango Abdullahi, rejected the bill outright, describing it as poorly conceived and divisive.

“This bill, conceived in bad faith, threatens national unity and social cohesion,” Abdullahi warned.

He accused the government of sidelining key stakeholders, including the NEC, and called for the legislation's immediate withdrawal.

6. NEC Appeals for Wider Consultation

The National Economic Council, comprising all 36 state governors, has also voiced strong reservations.

The council criticised the lack of transparency and communication surrounding the bill and urged President Tinubu to drop it.

Citing misinformation and miscommunication, the NEC emphasised the need for broader consultations to ensure the bill aligns with Nigeria’s socioeconomic realities.

As the Tax Reform Bill advances through the National Assembly, the voices of opposition continue to grow louder.