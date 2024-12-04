Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi arraigned in court for alleged defamation of Afe Babalola

Human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi has been arraigned before an Ekiti State Magistrate Court on Wednesday, December 4, on a 16-count charge of defamation.

The charges stem from alleged defamatory statements made against Afe Babalola SAN, founder of Afe Babalola University, in Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Footage of Farotimi's arrest surfaces



Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command arrested Farotimi at his Lagos residence on Tuesday, December 3. He arrived at the court at approximately 10:25 a.m.

A video of the arrest, shared by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, showed Farotimi being taken into custody, prompting a public outcry.

Call for Farotimi's release

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) criticised the arrest, highlighting that Lagos State, where Farotimi was apprehended, has decriminalised defamation.

“This arrest, along with the reported invasion of Farotimi’s law firm and harassment of staff, constitutes a disturbing breach of the rule of law,” said Afam Osigwe, NBA President.

Prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana also called for Farotimi’s immediate release. He described the arrest as unlawful, arguing that libel in Lagos should be addressed as a civil matter.

Farotimi’s charges include allegations of criminal libel involving another high-profile individual, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa Group.

These accusations are reportedly linked to statements in his book.

The NBA has demanded accountability from the police for what it terms a misuse of authority.

“The harassment of a lawyer in connection with his professional duties is a serious attack on the legal profession,” the association emphasised.

The case has sparked widespread debate on press freedom, the rule of law, and the criminalisation of defamation in Nigeria.