Judicial compromise debate deepens as Wike accused of ‘executive rascality’

The Nigerian judiciary is once again under intense scrutiny following revelations that Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and former Rivers State governor, plans to build 40 housing units for judicial officers in Abuja.

Critics argue that this move compromises judicial independence and further deepens public distrust in the integrity of Nigeria’s legal system.

Judicial controversies and political connections

The debate over judicial impartiality has intensified in recent years, especially after controversial rulings during the 2023 general elections. Despite their apparent violation of electoral rules, Nigerians were shocked when court decisions favoured Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Both men had contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries but were later declared eligible for Senate races by the courts.

The ongoing feud between Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and Wike has also questioned the judiciary's credibility. Conflicting court rulings on jurisdiction have worsened the crisis, raising fears of undue political interference in judicial decisions.

Wike’s recent announcement of the 40-unit housing project has further fuelled concerns. The FCT Minister said the project, aimed at improving the welfare of judicial officers, aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Wike, 70% of the project’s budget, including furnishing costs, has already been secured, and construction is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Public backlash: activists and lawyers react

Civil society groups and legal experts have criticised the initiative, describing it as a calculated attempt to curry favour with the judiciary.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, described the judiciary as “compromised,” blaming political appointments for eroding its independence.

“You know, the judiciary has lost its own honour and dignity,” Rafsanjani told Pulse Nigeria in an exclusive interview. “Judges are appointed by politicians to procure judgments. This has become a recurring problem, as seen in Kano, where contradictory rulings are being used to undermine the governor.”

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association’s National Security Agencies Relations Committee, called Wike’s plan “executive rascality.” While speaking to our reporter, Hassan linked the initiative to Wike’s relationship with the judiciary, citing his wife’s role as an appellate judge.

“Wike is displaying executive rascality at its peak,” Hassan said. “The judiciary cannot claim impartiality when there are close personal relationships, such as that between Wike and his wife. This compromises the integrity of our legal system.”

“A sting of bribery”

Also speaking to Pulse Nigeria, Former African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate Barrister Juliet I. Ikhayere condemned Wike’s gesture, calling it a “sting of bribery.” She argued that such actions undermine Nigeria’s democratic principles and threaten judicial independence.

“It’s an insult; it’s a compromising situation,” Ikhayere said. “This is a blatant attempt to lure judges into doing the bidding of the executive. Judicial welfare should be handled by the National Judicial Council (NJC), not through politically motivated gifts. This jeopardises democracy and erodes public trust.”

Ikhayere also lamented the judiciary’s silence on critical government policies, saying, “Nigeria is no longer practicing true democracy. Judges have failed to address discrepancies in governance that harm the people.”

A growing crisis of confidence

The housing project controversy adds to the growing distrust in the judiciary, which has long been accused of favouring political elites. Observers warn that if left unaddressed, such compromises could erode the rule of law and weaken democratic institutions.

The implications of Wike’s actions go beyond the housing project. Legal experts argue that the judiciary’s perceived dependence on the executive threatens the balance of power between the arms of government. Calls for reform have intensified, with many urging the NJC to take a stronger role in safeguarding judicial welfare and independence.