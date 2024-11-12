Ondo politicians begin vote-buying with food, cash ahead of election day

Observers have reported the distribution of essential goods like rice, noodles, maize, and fertilisers across communities in what appears to be an effort to secure voter support.

In Ifedore Local Government Area, residents noted that one major party handed out staple items as part of their campaign activities.

“They came with packs of noodles and bags of rice, saying it was from the governorship candidate,” said community leader Joseph Ayeni, who viewed the distribution as a “goodwill gesture” but acknowledged its potential to influence voter choices.

Farmers in other areas, such as Akure South and Owo, also reported receiving agricultural supplies, including maize, fertilizers, and pesticides.

A farmer who requested anonymity shared, “They distributed these during their campaign, saying they couldn’t visit without bringing something for us.”

Yiaga Africa, an election monitoring organisation, recently flagged these activities as part of growing vote-buying concerns in Ondo.

According to Safiya Bichi, Head of Knowledge, Management, and Learning at Yiaga Africa, political parties are allegedly collaborating with local community leaders to disperse food and cash in several local government areas.

“Safeguarding voters, election officials, and participants is essential to uphold electoral integrity and prevent violence during the election,” Bichi emphasised, urging security agencies to take preventive action.