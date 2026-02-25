Sunbeth signs MoUs with UNILAG, ABU Zaria and Covenant University to power future leadership in Nigeria’s agro-commodity sector

#FeaturedPost

Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Covenant University, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, formalising long-term institutional partnerships designed to build a future-ready workforce for Nigeria’s agro-commodity sector. The agreements establish a structured framework under the Sunbeth Excellence Partnership Programme (SEPP), aligning academic excellence with industry immersion, professional mentoring and practical exposure within the agro-commodities value chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The partnerships come at a time when Nigeria’s agricultural and commodity trading sectors are evolving rapidly, requiring stronger technical capacity, commercial expertise and leadership depth. Through SEPP, Sunbeth is positioning the agro-commodity sector as a dynamic, opportunity-rich industry for top graduates while strengthening the talent pipeline required for sustainable growth. Under the agreements, each university will nominate its best graduating student based on agreed academic criteria. Selected awardees will be integrated into a structured professional development pathway that combines mentoring, industry exposure, and practical work experience within Sunbeth’s operational ecosystem.

Speaking on the initiative, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, described the programme as a strategic investment in sector capacity. “SEPP reflects our belief that the future of Nigeria’s agro-commodity industry depends on the quality of talent we attract and develop. By formalising these partnerships, we are creating a direct bridge between academic excellence and industry leadership. Our goal is to ensure that the brightest graduates see the agro-commodity sector not just as viable, but as a space for innovation, global competitiveness and long-term impact.”

He added that the formalised agreements provide structure and continuity to Sunbeth’s ongoing engagement with tertiary institutions. “This is about building a sustained talent pipeline. Through these partnerships, we are embedding industry exposure within academic achievement and strengthening the ecosystem that will drive the sector forward in the years ahead.” Prior to the execution of the MOUs, SEPP had recognised outstanding graduates from other institutions, including Afe Babalola University, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Ilorin.

Advertisement

Advertisement