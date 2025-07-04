Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as the General Manager of the reconstituted management board of Kano Pillars Football Club.

The decision was announced in a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The development is part of the Kano government's renewed efforts to reposition the iconic club for enhanced performance ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

According to Dawakin, Musa's emergence followed a series of consultations with critical stakeholders in the football community after the expiration of the outgoing board’s one-year tenure.

Recall that the previous board guided the Sai Masu Gida to an impressive 9th-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL. Consequent upon that feat, most of the members from the disbanded board were reappointed with strategic additions to inject fresh energy and boost the club’s competitiveness.

The newly reconstituted 17-member management board includes Ali Muhammad Umar (Nayara) as Chairman, and Salisu Mohammed Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole), Idris Malikawa Garu, Nasiru Bello, and Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West) as members.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano with former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa.

Other members include Hamza Abdulkarim Audi Chara, Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo, Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Gambo Salisu Shuaibu Kura, Rabiu Abdullahi, Aminu Ma’alesh and Safiyanu Abdu.

Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash returned as Media Director I, same as Ismail Abba, who maintained his position as Media Director II.

The board proposed and secured Musa's appointment in a bid major strategic move to reinvigorate the club.

Yusuf, who spoke through his spokesperson, expressed confidence in the new leadership structure, disclosing that the reconstituted board is strategically positioned to consolidate on past gains and steer the club towards greater success in the upcoming season.

“The inclusion of Ahmed Musa reflects our desire to blend administrative competence with football experience. We believe his presence will inspire players, attract investment, and rekindle supporters’ enthusiasm,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: Gov Yusuf vows to secure certificates for Kano graduates stranded in Cyprus