No one saw it coming. Well, except Nigeria. Going into the WAFCON 2025 final, most predictions leaned toward a Moroccan win. They had the crowd, the momentum, and two early goals on their side. But the Super Falcons had something else: history in their blood and greatness in their movements. They clawed their way back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, securing their historic 10th WAFCON title.

By the time the whistle blew, they didn’t just beat Morocco, they became the first country, male or female, to win a senior CAF tournament ten times. The conversations that followed weren’t just about goals and tactics. They were about dominance, legacy, and style, because while the Falcons delivered the tournament's win, they did it looking like absolute icons.

A Statement Win, A Statement Look

Nigeria has been turning heads on the fashion front for a while now, from runway shows in Paris to AMVCA red carpets. So it’s no surprise that our national team doesn’t just play in style, they wear it as well. The 2025 WAFCON kits weren’t just uniforms; they were part of the message. The Away kit pulls its inspiration from the bustling energy of Lagos and Sokoto markets, according to the official Nike page. With layered textures and movement-driven patterns, it captures the chaos, rhythm, and colour of everyday life in Nigeria.

It’s loud, proud, and unmistakably Naija: the kind of piece that works just as well with baggy jeans and Nike Shoes as it does in a stadium. The Home kit leans into the nighttime energy of Southern Nigeria. Dark, moody, but lit with bright neon accents, it feels like Lagos nightlife bottled into fabric. Perfect for the pitch. Even better for the streets.

They Tried to Stop Us (With Customs?)

Of course, the drama didn’t end with football. For the first week of WAFCON, the Super Falcons didn’t even have their official training kits. Due to customs delays in Morocco, the team was forced to train in last year’s gear (Maybe someone thought Nigeria would go home early?) Spoiler alert: we didn’t, and just before the semis, the jerseys landed. That said, if you’ve been refreshing the Nike site for the new training kits, you’re not alone. They haven’t dropped yet. In true Nigerian fashion, we made them look good anyway. But for now, you’ll have to settle for admiring the style from afar...or shop the available pieces (don’t worry, we’ve got you).

Meet the Creative Partner Behind the Look

Behind the jersey is a power player: Grace Ladoja, the founder of Lagos-based culture platform Homecoming and longtime creative partner with Nigeria’s football kits. Her name might sound familiar; in 2018, she helped create Nigeria’s now-iconic World Cup jersey that broke preorder records and turned heads across the world. Through Homecoming, Ladoja has built a bridge between Nigeria’s youth culture and global fashion, music, and sport. Her work isn’t just about designing jerseys, it’s about shaping identities. The kind that stretches from Mushin to Manchester.

So when Nigeria stepped out in this year’s WAFCON kit, it wasn’t just a Nike production. It was also the result of a Nigerian creative helping to define what national pride looks like. That matters. Because for once, the story of how we show up on the world stage isn’t just being told by the usual suspects. It’s being told by us.

See the story behind their striking kits, the Nigerian creative force involved, and how to get the full look.

Adika’s Takes

₦25,000 A dark base lit up with sharp neon, designed to mirror Lagos nightlife. The look is energetic and rebellious, the best for those who want to show off pride with style.

Adika Stores

₦25,000 A vibrant mash-up of market stripes and national colours. Bright, textured, and unmistakably Nigerian.

Homecoming

₦399,799.71 Worn by Captain Rasheedat Ajibade herself. These jeans from Homecoming blend streetwear structure with cultural patchwork, embroidery, and a fit that makes a statement. Style it with the Away Jersey like she did. Let the graphic prints clash in a good way. Add white sneakers or boots, and you’ve got an off-duty footballer look with energy.

Homecoming

₦265,460.63 Not a jersey, but very much on-theme because of its green tones and dye patterns inspired by nature and culture. Style it with the Home Jersey shorts or your go-to cargo trousers. It works for everyday wear or post-match hangouts. Keep accessories minimal; the shirt does enough talking.