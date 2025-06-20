When Tinubu will pick 2027 running mate — Presidency reveals

The presidency has dispelled rumours suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is planning to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In response to reports alleging a rift between Tinubu and Shettima, and a possible shake-up in the presidential ticket, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said no decision has been made on the president’s running mate.

According to him, such decisions are premature and will only be made after the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its convention in 2026.

“Once INEC releases the timetable, the party convention will hold, and if the president is nominated again, he will choose his running mate,” Onanuga said in an interview.

He emphasised that there is currently no conflict between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, calling the reports “a non-issue.”

Onanuga added that before any talk of running mates can begin, the candidate must first be officially nominated.

“That’s what happened under Buhari—he was nominated first and later picked his running mate. You don’t do both at once,” he explained.

Tinubu's History with Running Mates

Addressing concerns over Tinubu’s track record as Lagos State governor—where he changed his deputy governors twice—Onanuga cautioned against drawing comparisons.

He described the changes made during Tinubu’s time as governor as decisions driven by “specific political circumstances,” and rejected claims of a recurring pattern.

“So, it’s wrong to say he has a pattern of discarding deputies. There were specific political circumstances each time. That’s what I’m explaining,” he stated.