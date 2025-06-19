'Only Tinubu can choose his running mate' — Minister on Shettima ‘snub’ claims for 2027

The Federal Government has dismissed claims of a political rift between President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the alleged feud as “pure imagination” fueled by speculation surrounding the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 18, during an interview on Channels Television, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, firmly refuted reports that President Tinubu may consider replacing Shettima on the 2027 ticket if he secures the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination for a second term.

“This feud exists in the imagination of the people who want to believe that. I’ve seen the President and the Vice President walk in close quarters. I’ve been in the room with both of them — I’m talking about recently,” Idris said.

Recent developments have stirred speculation, including claims that Shettima was once barred from accessing the Presidential Villa.

Tensions appeared to deepen when the APC North-East leadership, led by Mustapha Salihu, endorsed President Tinubu for re-election without mentioning the Vice President.

The move reportedly prompted a protest led by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum in defence of Shettima.

No division between Tinubu and Shettima - Idris

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

But Idris dismissed all insinuations of division, insisting that both leaders enjoy a harmonious working relationship.

“This is not an Atiku-Obasanjo scenario. We have a Tinubu-Shettima. They are working perfectly. He [Tinubu] likes Shettima. They’ve come a long way,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of Tinubu selecting a different running mate in 2027, Idris emphasised that such decisions are solely at the discretion of the President.

“When President Tinubu gave the ticket the first time, did you hear Shettima’s name before it was announced? The choice of a vice president is the President’s prerogative.”