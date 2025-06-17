2027: Is Tinubu-Shettima at war? APC vice chairman explains

Mustapha Salihu, the National Vice Chairman (North-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed reports suggesting a fallout between President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the speculation as the handiwork of "conflict entrepreneurs."

In recent weeks, growing speculation has pointed to a possible rift between Nigeria’s two top leaders, with claims that Vice President Shettima has been sidelined in key decision-making processes and political endorsements ahead of the 2027 election.

One of the main concerns raised by observers is President Tinubu’s alleged failure to formally transfer power to Shettima during his prolonged travels abroad—a move that has traditionally signaled trust and collaboration between both offices.

Further fuelling the speculation is Shettima’s conspicuous absence or low mention during high-profile events where Tinubu has received endorsements for a second term in office.

This has sparked suggestions that the President may be considering a new running mate for the next electoral cycle.

No rift between Tinubu and Shettima

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

However, during an appearance on Channels Television on Monday night, June 16, Salihu refuted the claims, emphasising that internal party affairs are not conducted in the public domain.

“The administration of a party is not run on social media, newspapers, or television. It’s handled internally,” Salihu said, adding, “These kinds of rumours are inevitable in every administration—people will always try to suggest friction between the principal and the vice.”

He attributed the rumours to political opportunists looking to exploit divisions.

“It’s what some insecure politicians thrive on. But if you’re secure in yourself, you shouldn’t be bothered by such noise,” he added.

Salihu also dismissed the idea that there was unrest within the APC in the North-East, the region from which Shettima hails.

“I’m in Yola. I’ve engaged with members from Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, and Yobe. We all stayed up the night before the summit brainstorming,” he said.