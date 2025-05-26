2027: Tinubu under pressure to drop Shettima as running mate

A Northern Islamic group has called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his choice of running mate for the 2027 presidential election, urging him to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima in favour of a Northern Christian.

The group, known as the Concerned Northern Muslim Ummah, made the call in a Sunday statement signed by its convener, Bala Duguri.

The appeal, it said, followed extensive consultations with Islamic organisations across Northern Nigeria.

“Our group has undertaken wider consultations across the northern states with different Islamic organisations in a bid to speak with one voice over the political direction in the APC-led administration. The outcome is very encouraging,” Duguri stated.

The group argues that the principle of religious balance is essential for national cohesion, especially after the Muslim-Muslim ticket that saw Tinubu and Shettima elected in 2023.

While that decision was controversial at the time, it ultimately garnered enough support to secure victory. However, Duguri stressed that the Christian community’s support during that election must now be acknowledged.

“The sacrifices made by our fellow Christian brothers and sisters in the 2023 presidential elections, in the spirit of unity and national progress, need to be acknowledged. It’s time for Muslim political actors to make similar sacrifices,” he said.

He further appealed to all Muslim aspirants eyeing the vice-presidential slot in 2027 to “drop their ambitions for the good of the country.”

The statement called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and President Tinubu to adopt a more inclusive approach.

“After extensive consultations across religious, ethnic, and political lines in the North, we believe the most appropriate step forward is for a Northern Christian to be selected as the Vice Presidential candidate in 2027,” Duguri said.

Though Vice President Shettima has not commented publicly on the matter, speculation has swirled in political circles that Tinubu may be under pressure to reshuffle his ticket.