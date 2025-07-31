What Northern leaders are saying about Tinubu ahead of 2027 polls

Key Northern leaders have expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praising his administration’s strides in delivering on electoral promises, particularly in security, infrastructure, and economic reform.

The commendation came during a two-day citizens' engagement summit organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) in Kaduna from July 29–30, 2025.

Themed "Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizen Engagement for National Unity," the event gathered stakeholders from across the North to evaluate federal government performance.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit, SABMF Director-General, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, stated: “The summit concluded that Northern Nigeria acknowledges and commends the administration’s high performance in fulfilling its electoral promises in many areas and also appreciates subsisting challenges.”

Participants highlighted major achievements, including enhanced national security, economic reforms, and key infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, oil exploration in Kolmani, and rural irrigation schemes.

They also lauded the government’s willingness to engage openly with citizens.

“The government demonstrated openness to dialogue and continuous citizen engagement. The administration’s delivery of electoral promises in security, infrastructure, and economic reforms was high and commendable,” the communiqué added.

The forum urged the Tinubu administration to sustain efforts toward transparency, fairness, and inclusive governance to promote unity and long-term democratic stability.

President Tinubu was represented by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.