2027: 'North can't claim victimhood after 8 years' — APC stalwart fires back at Kwankwaso

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has lashed out at former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over comments perceived to incite northern resentment against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Pulse Nigeria reports that Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), recently criticised the federal government's handling of national infrastructure, alleging the South had been favoured over the North.

He claimed northern roads remain in poor condition, while southern states enjoy concentrated federal investments.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Nabena accused Kwankwaso of stoking regional tensions to derail the South's rightful opportunity to complete eight years in power.

"No ethnic, religious, or regional sentiment played up by Kwankwaso can hold water," Nabena said. "Eight years of a Southerner in the seat of power is sacrosanct."

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain challenged Kwankwaso to tour roads in the South-South and compare them with those in the North.

"Is the North inferior or superior to the South after eight years at the helm of Nigeria's affairs?

"One would also wonder which Northern resource was used to develop the South – is it the gold, rice, or groundnut pyramid?" he asked.

Nabena alleged that Kwankwaso's remarks were part of a familiar political script to gain influence ahead of 2027.

"He is working hard to incite the North against the Southern presidency, but that has failed woefully because the South must complete the 8 years for fairness and equity," he said.