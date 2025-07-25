The Presidency has responded to claims by a former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Bola Tinubu's government has neglected the North in terms of developmental projects.

Sunday Dare, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Communication, faulted Kwankwaso's claim in a statement posted on his X account on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Speaking at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment in the North-West state on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Kwankwaso alleged lopsided deployment of national resources by the Federal Government across the two main regions.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2023 stated that information available to him revealed that a significant portion of the national budget is allocated for developmental projects in the south.

“Let me advise the Federal Government on the distribution of federal resources.

“From the information available to us, it’s like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country,” he said.

Presidency lists projects to counter Kwankwaso

However, Dare argued that Kwankwaso's claims are in contrast with verifiable facts, stressing that President Tinubu hasn't left the North behind.

He went on to list over 40 cross-sectoral programmes and projects domiciled in the North, which he said were initiated or sustained by the current administration within two years.

The presidential aide stated that several road projects have been implemented under the President, including the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway, the Sokoto–Badagry expressway, and the Sokoto–Zamfara–Katsina route.

He cited the $158.15 million Value Chain North (VCN) programme, which covers nine states, the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi and Gombe, and the World Bank–funded ACReSAL climate resilience initiative as some of the key interventions in the agricultural sector.

“Large-scale irrigation development through the Kano River Project was commissioned in 2023 and remains operational,” Dare added.

According to him, over a dozen health institutions have been revitalised or expanded under Tinubu’s government, including Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and more than 1,000 primary health centres across the region.

Regarding road infrastructure, he highlighted 33 highway projects, including the Kano–Kongolam road, the expansion of the Mararaba–Keffi road, and reconstruction efforts on strategic corridors such as the Dikwa–Gamboru–Ngala route in Borno State.

The former Youth and Sports Minister highlighted the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline (614 km) and the Gwagwalada Power Plant as projects that have positioned the north as a key energy hub, without overlooking solar and renewable energy efforts in Kaduna.

Regarding rail transportation, he stated that the ongoing Kaduna–Kano and Kano–Maradi rail projects, as well as the N100 billion budgeted Kaduna Light Rail system, have ensured that the sector isn't left out.

He noted that Abuja’s metro line is undergoing rehabilitation as part of the administration’s investment in transport infrastructure.