JUST IN: 3 PDP Senators defect to APC

Three senators from Kebbi State officially defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), strengthening the APC’s hold on the 10th National Assembly.

The Senate confirmed the defection of Senators Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) during plenary on Tuesday.

They decided to cross the aisle just days after meeting with President Bola Tinubu and tendered their resignation from the PDP.

APC Now Holds 68 Seats in Senate

With the trio’s defection, the APC now commands a clear majority in the upper chamber with 68 senators.

The new party composition in the Senate is: APC – 68, PDP – 30, Labour Party – 5, Social Democratic Party – 2, New Nigeria Peoples Party – 1, and All Progressives Grand Alliance – 1.

The formal announcement was attended by top APC figures, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, and Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Yusuf Sununu, underscoring the political weight of the moment.

While the senators have yet to offer detailed public explanations for their defections, sources within the APC suggest the move was brokered through high-level negotiations aimed at consolidating power ahead of key legislative decisions.