PDP senators decide to join APC after meeting with Tinubu in Aso Villa

Three senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have formally agreed to dump their party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

The decision was reached after hours of discussion with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The lawmakers involved in the defection include Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris; Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, were present at the meeting, among others.

Ganduje led the three senators to the meeting, signalling the continuation of the recent influx of elected opposition figures into the AC.

Friday's defection is the latest in a recent exodus of PDP members to the ruling party.

On Tuesday, Delta PDP lawmakers in the national assembly announced their defection to APC following a similar move by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and members of his cabinet.

The political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections has raised eyebrows in some quarters as critics alleged that President Tinubu is using state power to coerce opposition members to join his party.