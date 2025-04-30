Another southern governor hints at PDP exit

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has signalled a possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deepening the crisis within Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Speaking at a constituency town hall meeting in Ukanafun Local Government Area on Tuesday, Eno made pointed remarks that suggested his confidence in the PDP’s ability to carry him into the 2027 general elections is waning.

His comments come just days after the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, another significant loss for the party.

Using a metaphor that resonated with the crowd, Eno likened the PDP to a failing aircraft.

READ ALSO: PDP governors reject coalition

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, wouldn’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” he asked the gathering at QIC Central School in Ikot Akpankuk.

“The PDP is like a damaged aircraft that can no longer transport passengers to their destination. It lacks the capacity to take me to where I want to be in 2027,” he continued.

Eno’s remarks underscore growing dissatisfaction within the PDP, particularly among governors in the southern region, many of whom are beginning to reconsider their political future as the 2027 elections approach.

Though he has not officially announced his departure from the party, Eno’s statements are being widely interpreted as a prelude to defection.